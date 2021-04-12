Reading Time: < 1 minute

Classic fashion brand Fossil is launching a range of vegan leather bags made from cacti.

The American company has partnered with Desserto, which makes cruelty-free leather using organically grown cactus leaves.

Fossil’s Kier Cactus Leather Totes

Its Kier Cactus Leather Totes are available in green, brown, red, as well as black. They retail for £279 (USD 298).

Moreover, Fossil says each tote bag saves a staggering 7.5 liters of water and ‘satisfies the same performance and durability standards as regular leather’.

“If the Kier tote was created in regular leather, it would actually cost more,” the company said on its website.

“We make Cactus Leather products cost-competitive to ensure that pro-planet alternatives are accessible to all of our customers.

“Furthermore, we manage the product lifecycle to promote its continuity — utilizing evergreen colorways and excluding from promotions — to promote slow fashion and reduce waste.”

Vegan cactus leather

Moreover, Fossil added: “The Cactus Leather manufacturing process is non-harmful to the environment and responsible, avoiding herbicides, pesticides and irrigation.

“Cacti is harvested in a manner to ensure repeat harvesting and the cactus is dried in the sun to maximize energy savings. Its leaves regenerate every six-eight months.”

However, Fossil isn’t the only brand to have teamed up with the award-winning brand Desserto.

Last month, the star-up collaborated with Swedish fashion giant H&M on its Science Story collection.

The company has also had partnerships with footwear brand CLAE and luxury fashion house Karl Lagerfeld.

You can view the full range here

*This article was updated on April 13 to correct the price of the Kier Cactus Leather Totes