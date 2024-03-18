8 Natural Ingredients To Boost Your Skincare Regime

This is paid-for content [what is this?]

For many people, navigating skincare can be a stressful ordeal. The USD $153 billion industry just keeps growing, and there are a huge number of different products and ingredients to choose from. So, how do you choose what to use?

We’re constantly hearing about the importance of skincare regimes on TV, adverts, and social media, and many of us simply don’t know where to start. A great deal of modern skincare products are packed full of sulfates, parabens, unnecessary fragrances, and other chemicals that your skin may not be happy with. If you’re new to skincare and want the best for your skin, opting for all natural plant-based ingredients is a great way to get your skin looking younger and healthier.

With help from Purity Woods, we’ve compiled a list of the top eight natural ingredients to look out for in your skincare.

The best natural skincare ingredients

Maple leaf extract (acer spp)

Adobe Stock Maple leaves are an excellent skincare ingredient

Many of us associate maple leaves with beautiful fall scenery, as well as maple syrup. What they’re less known for, though, is their ability to elevate skincare products.

A few years ago, researchers discovered that red maple leaf extract contains compounds called glucitol-core-containing gallotannins (GCGs), which may protect the elasticity of skin. It was even dubbed “plant-based botox” by one of the researchers (though it’s of course applied topically, rather than injected).

Maple leaf has also been found to possess protective antioxidant properties, which supports healthy inflammation levels in skin. It also may reduce the appearance of dark spots.

Indian gooseberry (phyllanthus emblica)

Adobe Stock These gooseberries are packed with vitamin C

This special fruit is packed with vitamin C, and is considered to be one of the richest antioxidant foods on the earth. This magic combination is thought to promote collagen synthesis, help to neutralize free radicals, and even provide protection against UV radiation (you should, of course, always protect yourself with sunscreen).

Indian gooseberries could also brighten up your skin, even out your skin tone, and give you a natural glow.

Astaxanthin

Adobe Stock Astaxanthin is a powerful antioxidant

Astaxanthin is sourced from specific types of red algae, and is a powerful antioxidant. It belongs to a larger group of antioxidants known as carotenoids that double as red, yellow, and orange plant pigments.

According to some studies, astaxanthin may help protect against UV damage that makes skin look “weathered.” It can also reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity.

Camu camu (myrciaria dubia)

Adobe Stock Camu camu has a range of benefits

If you’ve never heard of camu camu, it’s a small berry-like fruit that grows in the Amazon rainforest. It’s an excellent source of vitamin C, possessing 30-60 times the amount found in oranges.

Vitamin C is thought to be a natural collagen booster, meaning it can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while fading dark spots. Camu camu’s antioxidant content may also have an anti-inflammatory effect on the skin.

Sunflower seed oil (helianthus annuus)

Adobe Stock Sunflower seed oil is great for the skin barrier

You’ve probably enjoyed eating sunflower seeds in salads and baked goods, but did you know they can up your skincare routine too?

We all have a skin barrier, which is a protective layer of dead skin cells. Keeping this layer healthy is essential for maintaining moisture in the skin. The oil found in sunflower seeds is one of the best ingredients for enhancing skin barrier function.

This is because it’s full of fatty acids, which fill out any gaps to smooth out dry and flaky skin. Studies have shown that sunflower oil is better for your skin barrier than olive oil.

Aloe vera (aloe barbadensis)

Adobe Stock Aloe Vera helps with more than just sunburn

Most of us will have used aloe vera on our skin at some point, but very few people realize just how powerful it can be.

Aloe vera is famously used to soothe sunburn, as it has a very strong soothing effect when applied to skin. But this isn’t the only thing aloe vera is good for…

This magic ingredient has been used for skincare for thousands of years, and for good reason – aloe vera gel contains over 130 plant compounds as well as numerous vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, enzymes, and amino acids. It’s thought to boost collagen, as well as reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fade dark spots, and improve skin elasticity.

Green tea (camellia sinensis)

Adobe Stock Did you know that green tea can be used in skincare?

Newsflash: green tea is not just for drinking. It may be a comforting and healthy beverage, but its uses extend to skincare as well.

It contains a powerful antioxidant known as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which has been found to reduce inflammation and protect cells from free radical damage. This can slow down the aging process of your skin. The antioxidants and chlorophyll in green tea may also fade the appearance of wrinkles and improve skin elasticity.

Jojoba oil (simmondsia chinensis)

Adobe Stock You may not have heard of jojoba oil, but it’s incredible in skincare

Jojoba (pronounced ho-ho-ba) is technically a wax, rather than an oil, and it’s popular for its ability to deeply moisturize the skin, without clogging pores.

It’s packed full of vitamin E, which helps protect your skin from photodamage. This helps to keep the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots at bay, keeping your skin looking younger for longer.

