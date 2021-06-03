Reading Time: < 1 minute

Newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are receiving a vegan tandem bike after tying the knot at an ‘intimate’ ceremony.

The couple exchanged vows last month at their home in Montecito, California – known for its ‘picturesque beaches and beautiful bike paths’.

Vegan charity PETA gifted them the bicycle to celebrate Grande’s efforts to speak out about animal rights.

Last year, the celeb launched a rescue center in LA and has regularly used her platform to promote plant-based eating.

The organization says it’s ‘delighted’ to see the couple’s ceremony included their adopted dogs.

Moreover, Lisa Lange is the Senior Vice President of PETA. She said: “After all she’s done to help dogs and cats find loving families, PETA is delighted that Ariana has found love herself.

“We wish her and Dalton a fun and happy future filled with adventures together—starting on the back of this tandem bike!”

Vegan backlash

Grande faced online backlash back in 2019 after promoting a Starbucks drink that isn’t vegan.

The singer has often spoken out about loving animals and being vegan – which left many social media users confused.

She posted a picture holding the coffee chain’s Cloud Macchiato, using the hashtag ‘Try the soy version’. However, Starbucks says the drink cannot be made suitable for vegans.