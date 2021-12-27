Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vegan eating is climbing in popularity in the UK. A new study revealed one-third (34 percent) of Brits are interested in trying, or plan to try, a plant-based diet.

YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, conducted the survey online.

It included 2,079 adults, whose data was collected from December 21-22, 2021. The figures were weighted and are representative of all UK adults, a press release confirms.

Vegans in the UK

Around one in three are open to trying an animal-free diet, but a rising number of people already follow one, YouGov found.

The research revealed that eight percent of UK adults are now vegan or plant-based. Separate YouGov data, which has tracked the dietary choices of Brits over the past few years, demonstrates why this figure is significant.

In July 2019, just two percent of Brits followed a plant-based diet. This marks a 300 percent increase in just under two and a half years.

Other estimates suggest even greater growth; in 2019, the Vegan Society predicted that just over one percent of the UK population was vegan.

Changing attitudes

Public opinion surrounding veganism has improved too. During the most recent YouGov survey, 35 percent of UK adults said their perception of plant-based diets has improved in the past two years.

Now, 36 percent of respondents believe following a vegan diet is “an admirable thing to do.”

YouGov conducted the study on behalf of Veganuary. The 31-day campaign sees participants around the globe pledging to ditch animal products throughout the month of January.

The initiative has seen soaring success in recent years. Last Veganuary, more than 582,000 people from 209 countries and territories signed up. This is up from 400,000 the year prior.

Toni Vernelli, Veganuary’s head of communications, said the recent YouGov findings are “incredibly exciting.”

“… As more people become aware of the incredible impact our food choices have on the health of our planet, attitudes towards eating vegan are changing. It is incredibly exciting to see one-third of Brits are interesting in trying a vegan/plant-based diet, something that would have been inconceivable just a few years ago,” Vernelli said in a statement sent to Plant Based News.

”While shifting our diets may seem daunting, signing up to Veganuary makes it much easier as our free pledge is filled with all of the tools and resources you need to make it fun and delicious.”

The new findings mirror separate recently published research. Earlier this month, a study commissioned by vegan dairy brand Nurishh found that one-third of Brits want to try going plant-based in the New Year.

Those interested can sign up to Veganuary here.