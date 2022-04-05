Reading Time: 2 minutes

A hugely popular non-profit cafe in Shawlands, Glasgow, is going 100 percent vegan this week.

The Glad Cafe – also an award-winning music and arts venue – will remove all meat, dairy, and eggs from its menu from tomorrow (Wednesday, April 6).

Taking to Instagram last week, the cafe wrote: “From next week The Glad Cafe will be 100 percent vegan.

“Keep your eyes on our feed and stories this week for new menu updates. We’ll also be running down some stock through the week in preparation for a few switches, starting with Staropramen – £4 a pint from tomorrow; also £10 pizza and drink deal every night!”

The eatery is renowned for its pizza, which it serves every evening from Wednesday through to Sunday. While the menu did previously offer three vegan options, toppings like mozzarella and fennel sausage were also available.

The venue assured a customer on Instagram that the pizzas will be sticking around, but that they will all be plant-based from now on.

Glasgow has long been known for its good range of meat-free restaurants, and the Scottish city was recently ranked seventh on Happy Cow’s list of the most vegan-friendly cities in the UK.

The Glad Cafe hasn’t yet announced details of its new vegan menu, but it is expected to be unveiled soon. Plant Based News has reached out for comment.

Businesses going vegan

The Glad Cafe isn’t alone in its efforts. Earlier this year, a country pub in Wales removed animal products from its menu and went vegan. The Cwmbran pub made the decision after a wildly successful trial, which saw the business experiencing its “busiest month ever,” plating up nearly 1,500 plant-based meals.

A similar story unfolded when a cafe in north London, called The Fields Beneath, updated its menu to be fully plant-based. “[The gamble] paid off, with sales up and a much improved menu,” owner Gavin Fernback said at the time.

Across the pond, in Idaho in the US, a cafe owner turned her eatery vegan after watching Dominion, a documentary that pulls back the curtain on the meat industry.

“I do promise to still serve excellent food that everyone can enjoy. If it works out, great, if it doesn’t and costs me my livelihood, then so be it. I can no longer go forward knowing that I have supported great suffering and inexcusable practices by the meat/egg/dairy industry,” the general manager commented.

“I’m terrified, but I know I’m doing the right thing.”