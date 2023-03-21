 Death Threats Made Against Opponents Of Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm Expansion
Culture TV & Radio

Death Threats Made Against Opponents Of Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm Expansion

At least one threat has been reported to the police

By

2 Minutes Read

Jeremy Clarkson standing by a sign reading: "Diddly Squat Farm Shop" The local council has issued a statement on the matter - Media Credit: Amazon Prime

Death threats have been made against local community members who opposed the expansion of Jeremy Clarkson’s farm in Oxfordshire, UK.

They came after the TV presenter filed an appeal against the council, which rejected his request to extend the car park of the shop at Diddly Squat Farm. The farm, which keeps animals and grows crops, is located in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

The threats are said to have been made after season two of Clarkson’s Farm aired on Amazon Prime on February 10. 

West Oxfordshire District Council said that it’s aware of “malicious communications” to an unnamed councilor and member of the public who opposed the expansion. At least one has been reported to the police. 

A screengrab from Clarkson's Farm showing a cow walking off a vehicle as Jeremy Clarkson holds up his arms
Amazon Prime ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ streams on Amazon Prime

The council ramps up security

In response to the threats, added security measures were implemented for a hearing on the matter (which took place on Tuesday, March 14).

“Unfortunately we have had to take safety precautions following a number of threats and abuse directed at councilors and local people since the airing of season two of Clarkson’s Farm,” the council said, as per the Guardian. “This has included death threats and as a result we have had to consider a range of safety measures to protect councillors, staff and residents.”

“We understand people may not agree with decisions taken by the council but there is no place for threatening or abusive behaviour. It damages the democratic process when people feel intimidated and do not feel safe to express the opinions they are entitled to.”

Planning permission controversy

It was recently reported that Clarkson had been forced to shut down the restaurant on the farm. The council alleges that he did not have planning permission when he opened it in July 2022.  

Clarkson is said to be challenging the decision. His team has stated that he is not guilty of breaching planning laws. They described the council decision to close the restaurant as “excessive.”

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram

Tagged

celebrities

farming

jeremy clarkson

tv

uk
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x