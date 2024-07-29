X
Culture Sport

Vegan Cyclist Wins Silver At Olympics For Team GB

Powered by plants, Anna Henderson covered 32.4km in 41 minutes 10.7 seconds.

By

(updated )

2 Minutes Read

Anna Henderson Vegan cyclist Anna Henderson won silver for Team GB - Media Credit: Belga News Agency / Alamy Stock Photo

Vegan cyclist Anna Henderson has won a silver medal at the Olympics, one of the first for Team GB in Paris this year.

Read more: 7 Times Plant-Based Athletes Triumphed In Sports In 2023

“I used to be like, ‘I’ll never be vegan, I love meat,” Henderson told cycling magazine Rouleur. “But I think what happens is that we all dissociate from what meat is and what animals are.” Once she “made that connection” she “couldn’t eat meat anymore or any animal products.”

She has talked publicly about veganism in the past and says she wishes there were more professional cyclists following a vegan lifestyle. “All round for me it’s been such a huge positive change in my life. And I hope that riders will make the change soon.”

Vegans winning races

Henderson may currently be in a minority among cyclists, but there are a few other high-profile vegans winning cycling competitions.

Read more: Vegan Duathlon Athlete Crowned World Champion

Retired cyclist and triathlete Adam Hansen has attributed winning 20 grand tour races in a row to veganism improving his health. “Every time I got blood tests done with the team, they were always amazed at my results because I was the healthiest rider by far with my blood markers,” he told VeloNews. “The medics always said I had some of the best results they’d seen.”

Hansen’s fellow Australian cyclist Michael Storer has said the same, according to VeloNews. “Going vegan a few years ago definitely had an impact on my body composition. I really leaned up a lot while maintaining muscle and that for sure paid off in my climbing.” He acknowledged that he couldn’t prove that his wins were down to his diet, but said it’s “definitely clear” that “you can perform while eating vegan. I won two stages at the Vuelta as a vegan – that says enough.”

Read more: 2024 Olympics Set To Double Its Plant-Based Food Offering

* The article has been amended to remove a quote erroneously attributed to Henderson that veganism made her cycle faster.

Tagged

cycling

olympics

paris

veganism

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active