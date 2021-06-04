Reading Time: < 1 minute

American baseball team The Los Angeles Dodgers is partnering with leading vegan brand Field Roast.

The collaboration will see the launch of a new plant-based hot dog.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ plant-based hot dog

Dubbed as the Official Plant-Based Dodger Dog, fans will be able to purchase the meat-free treat at select concession stands and in the suites at Dodger Stadium.

According to a recent press release, the hot dog, made from pea protein, features ‘the same great flavor as traditional meat’ and can be customized with a choice of toppings.

It also contains the same amount of protein as its meat counterpart but has no cholesterol or nitrates.

Dan Curtin is the President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. In an online statement, he said: “The Dodger Dog is one of the most iconic hot dogs in America.

“So, we’re excited to offer a plant-based version that’s just as crave-worthy.”

Curtin then concluded: “Field Roast is proud to partner with the Dodger organization to bring the Signature Stadium Dog to Dodger Nation… We know that it will quickly amass its own league of loyal fans.”

‘Delicious plant-based options’

Moreover, Corey Norkin is Vice President, Global Partnerships at Los Angeles Dodgers. He added: “Our fans are increasingly looking for high-quality and delicious plant-based options.

“We’re excited to add Field Roast’s products to our enhanced Dodger Stadium concession lineup.”