Daniel ‘Vegan Meathead’ Austin Breaks Three State Powerlifting Records In Las Vegas

Daniel Austin, aka the “Vegan Meathead,” recently broke three state powerlifting records while competing at the 2024 USPA Drug Tested Nationals in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Austin competed at the USPA (United States Powerlifting Association) event last month in the 40-44 age bracket of the 75kg category. He benched 292 lbs (132.5 kg) and deadlifted 502 lbs (227.7 kg), both of which are state records. He also managed to squat 435 lbs (197.3 kg) two out of the required three times for the state record.

However, his total of 1229 lbs (557.5 kg) was also a state record, meaning that he took almost all of the records available to him at the time. Writing on Instagram, Austin summarized each set and wrote “I got 3 out of the 4 records I came for.”

“Prep and weight management went superbly. My performance on the platform today did not,” he continued. “We can always speculate “why” about these things, as there are a million potential factors which can influence how things go on meet day. I will spare you that, and just say that coach and I have some troubleshooting to do for next time.”

Vegan powerlifting and breaking stereotypes

PWR BLD MEDIA Austin has been vegan for nearly 20 years and powerlifting for nearly 15

Austin is an author and a musician as well as an accomplished athlete. He has been vegan since 2005, and after years of being “very skinny” began seriously powerlifting in 2011.

Austin’s lifting resume is extensive, including three consecutive first-place National medals and a second-place medal at Ireland’s IPL Drug Tested World Championships in 2019. Last year, he took second place at the 2023 USPA Drug Tested National Powerlifting Championships along with four Texas state records. Austin has written a book named The Way of the Vegan Meathead: Eating for Strength, which comes out on audiobook next month.

He isn’t the only plant-based powerlifter excelling in the sport, either. In April, vegan athlete and relative newcomer Ana Špac became Croatia’s Senior National Champion. She told Plant Based News (PBN) that she believes veganism is a “significant factor” in her success.

