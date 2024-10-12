X
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: ‘Being Spiritual Makes You Quit Meat’

The guru also discussed how vegetarianism can be an integral part of a healthy, happy life

Photo shows Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaking on the Kindness With Amy podcast Amy Aela asked Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar questions about animals, diet, and spirituality - Media Credit: Kindness With Amy

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has said that being spiritual makes you “quit meat.”

The Indian spiritual leader was interviewed in front of a live audience for the Kindness With Amy podcast, which is presented by plant-based entrepreneur Amy Aela. The show is also supported by the non-profit Generation Vegan (GenV), formerly Million Dollar Vegan.

When asked by Aela if people can be spiritual while eating meat, Shankar replied: “Sure you can, but being spiritual makes you quit meat.” His response was met with applause. Shankar also described the idea of God endorsing the hurting of animals as a “misnomer.”

“If we want to progress in life, remain healthy, remain happy, we will have to become vegetarian,” said Shankar, adding that “thousands of people” around the world give up meat alongside alcohol and other “abusive substances” when they start their spiritual path.

Plant-based food and human health

Adobe Stock Shankar acknowledge the role of meat-free diets in human health

Shankar famously does not eat meat, and he went on to explain that “from a health point of view,” he feels that the human body is made for a herbivorous or mostly plant-based diet.

Decades of scientific studies confirm that plant-based diets reduce disease risk, while others link meat-free lifestyles to longevity, and even more beneficial sleep.

Even much-maligned “processed” plant-based meat products are both healthier and better for the planet, with the UK’s Office of Health Economics reporting that a nationwide move away from animal products in England could save the NHS GBP £6.7 billion per year.

Writing on LinkedIn about the episode, Aela noted that Shankar’s teachings “emphasize the importance of inner peace, mindfulness, and living an ethical life rooted in compassion and non-violence.” Aela has been vegan for nearly 20 years and was vegetarian before that.

