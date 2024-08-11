X
‘World’s First’ Vegan Gaming Company Launches New Card Game

The creator says he wants to "break the stereotype" of vegans being humorless

Photo shows the green and white box for This Is Not A Game's "Plants Against Veganity" vegan card game This fill-in-the-blank card game makes fun of vegans and non-vegans alike - Media Credit: This Is Not A Game

The “world’s first” all-vegan gaming company has launched a new card game called “Plants Against Veganity.”

The fill-in-the-blank party game requires players to match white prompt cards and green response cards in the funniest combinations they can find. The pairings create lighthearted jokes and irreverent phrases about vegans and non-vegans.

This Is Not A Game founder and vegan activist Rory Cockshaw launched the company earlier this month. He hopes to produce a range of card and board games designed to “bridge the gap” between vegans and non-vegans by “making fun of everyone equally.”

“The hardest thing to do as a vegan activist is often simply talking to your own friends and family about your personal dietary choices,” Cockshaw told Plant Based News (PBN). “People are under the impression that we vegans are humorless, inflexible, and often not all that pleasant to be around. […] I want to break that stereotype.”

Creating ‘more candid’ conversations about veganism

Photo shows some of the cards included in This Is Not A Game's "Plants Against Veganity" vegan card game
This Is Not A Game The vegan card game includes white prompt cards and green answer cards, which players must match in the funniest combinations they can

Plants Against Veganity is currently available to buy online. But This Is Not A Game is already working on additional trivia games, dictionaries, kid’s games, sanctuary-themed board games, and even a vegan Monopoly-style spin-off.

Several other companies have launched vegan takes on classic games in recent years, including Vegan Top Trumps, Vegan Snap, true-or-false game Vegan Not Vegan, and Eating Vegans. There are also an increasing number of dedicated vegan board game cafes in the UK, such as Norwich’s Slice and Dice and Nottingham’s The Dice Cup.

The overall number of vegans in Britain rose from 2.5 percent of the population in 2023 to nearly five percent in 2024, approximately 2.5 million people.

“I think that vegans are some of the funniest, kindest, and friendliest people I know – and I wanted to create a game or three to prove it,” added Cockshaw. “By making fun of activists and activism as much as I do meat-eaters and climate nay-sayers, I’m able to break the taboos and – hopefully – create more, better, and more candid conversation afterwards.”

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

