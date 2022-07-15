White goats on a goat farm Goat milk is a growing industry - Media Credit: Semen Antonov / Alamy Stock Photo
New Investigation Uncovers ‘Shocking’ Violence In The Goat Milk Industry

A new investigation uncovered "violence" and "neglect" on a farm linked with UK supermarkets

A new investigation has uncovered “shocking” conditions in the goat milk industry.

The Animal Justice Project recently released undercover footage revealing “violence” and “neglect” at Pasture House Farm in North Yorkshire. The farm, which is owned by the Director of the Milking Goat Association, supplies milk for one of the UK’s biggest goat dairy companies, Delamere Dairy.

Delamere works with supermarkets including Asda, Morrisons, Co-Op, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco.

The investigation reportedly found piles of dead goats, one of whom was left for 14 days before they were collected and disposed of. It also found filthy bedding, goats suffering from lameness and overgrown hooves, and workers pushing and slapping animals, as well as grabbing and yelling at them.

Kids were also filmed being killed within 24 hours of birth in front of other goats.

‘Plant-based is the only ethical alternative’

“Delamere Dairy positions itself as the leader in its field,” said Ayrton Cooper, the Animal Justice Project’s campaigns manager. “Yet our undercover work at a farm representative of commercial goat farming in the UK reveals the permanent confinement in sheds, painful neglect, mental anguish, and violent killing of young kids in front of other goats.”

The goat milk industry is growing. By 2030, it’s predicted to hit more than $17 billion globally. This is largely because it’s considered to be healthier than cow’s milk. But this new report raises serious ethical concerns around the industry. Currently, more than 100,000 goats are farmed for their milk in the UK.

“Convenience and profit are what drives this industry,” added Cooper. “We urge people to make their choices count by opting for plant-based foods as the only ethical alternative to dairy.”

Plant-based alternatives to cow and goat milk include oat, almond, soy, coconut, hemp, and hazelnut milk. By 2028, the dairy alternatives market is predicted to hit a global value of more than $53 billion.

Animal Justice Project has put together a petition encouraging Delamere Dairy to move from goat dairy production to oat milk production. To add your signature, click here.

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food. She spent more than 4 years editing in leading vegan media, and has a degree in history and a postgraduate in cultural heritage.

animal cruelty animal welfare dairy industry goat milk goats investigation
