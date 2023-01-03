UK Prime Minister Offered £1 Million To Go Vegan For A Month

Rishi Sunak has been urged to adopt a plant-based diet for one month in exchange for a £1 million donation to a charity of his choice.

In an open letter to the UK Prime Minister, vegan organization GenV highlighted animal agriculture’s catastrophic impact on the environment. It also said plant-based diets are one of the “best things” we can do for British farmers and public health.

Author Naomi Hallum, CEO of GenV, signed off on the letter. In it, she highlighted that the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. She also cited a study from the Natural History Museum that stated that the country “has led the world in degrading the natural environment” due to agricultural expansion.

Hallum went on to discuss the huge ethical costs of animal farming. The letter explains that 1.2 billion land animals are killed for meat in the UK each year. It adds: “Adopting a plant-based diet prioritizes compassion and prevents this unnecessary suffering.”

Jeff Gilbert / Alamy Stock Photo Prime minister Rishi Sunak has previously distanced himself from veganism

The letter concludes: “We hope you’ll consider our sincere offer and lead the UK towards a more sustainable and promising future. We look forward to hearing back from you with your response by January 31st.”

Will Rishi Sunak accept the challenge?

Speaking about the decision to launch the challenge, Hallum told Plant Based News (PBN): “It’s important that we hold our leaders responsible for delivering the better future they continuously promise us. The UK Prime Minister has regularly spoken about the importance of showing compassion, and of safeguarding our planet for future generations.

“He already abstains from eating beef, so all we’re asking of him is to extend his circle of compassion to other animals and to take the necessary steps towards protecting the planet for our children and grandchildren.”

GenV Will a sizeable donation to charity inspire Rishi Sunak to go vegan for a month?

Despite the growing bank of evidence linking animal agriculture to environmental destruction, world leaders have been resistant to animal-free, plant-based diets.

Last year, Sunak proclaimed that he “isn’t telling anyone to eat less meat” during an interview with Sky News. It’s thought that he was responding to claims by the UK’s chief scientific advisor – physician Patrick Vallance – that eating less meat is “part of the solution” to tackling the climate crisis.

"I'm not telling anyone to eat less meat."



Chancellor Rishi Sunak says there are "lots of different ways" to tackle climate change, noting the PM's net zero strategy and plans for a 'green industrial revolution'.



Read more: https://t.co/lR0FWfpQ3C #KayBurley pic.twitter.com/GCVpVk56My — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 28, 2021

Animal agriculture is responsible for at least 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. It is also a leading cause of biodiversity loss and deforestation.

As well as the letter, GenV is launching thousands of ads and billboards across the UK to promote the challenge.

GenV confirmed to PBN today (January 3) that Sunak has not yet responded to the letter.

World leaders resist calls for plant-based diets

This isn’t the first time GenV has called on a world leader to adopt a plant-based diet. Last year, a similar campaign encouraged US president Joe Biden to go vegan for a month in exchange for a $1 million donation to a veterans’ charity.

The organization previously made the same offer to the Pope and Donald Trump.

The latter reportedly refused the offer due to his belief that going vegan would “mess with your body chemistry, your brain… and if I lose even one brain cell, we’re f**ked.”

GenV said Trump’s retort was “misinformed and bizarre,” adding that “the opposite is far more likely.”