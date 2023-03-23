 New Mexico Seeks To Protect Animals With New Anti-Sexual Abuse Laws
Culture Ethics Law & Politics

New Mexico Seeks To Protect Animals With New Anti-Sexual Abuse Laws

The US state wants to improve its protection of animals

By

2 Minutes Read

Three Labrador dogs of different colours, standing together and looking past the camera To date, those committing sexual abuse have been hard to punish - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

New Mexico is cracking down on sexual abuse of animals with a new bill that will outlaw bestiality.

At present, there is no specific law against such abuse in the USA’s fifth-largest state, home to more than two million people. Senate Bill 21, which aims to end the practice, has gained bipartisan support. Republican senators Mark Moores and Andrea Reeb, as well as Democrats Brenda McKenna and Andrea Romero, are all sponsoring the legal move.

“We want to join the other 48 states and outlaw this crime against animals,” McKenna said in a statement.

The bill, once passed, will make it a fourth-degree felony to commit bestiality or solicit others into doing so. The sale, purchase, or possession of an animal for the purposes of sexual abuse will also be deemed a felony. 

As well as a possible prison sentence, anybody found guilty of a bestiality-related crime in New Mexico will be legally prohibited from living or working with animals for up to 15 years.

They could also be required to undergo mental health treatment. And, to pay for any costs associated with the rehabilitation of animals who they have harmed.

A dark image of a black horse looking away from the camera
Adobe Stock Horses are amongst those most likely to suffer abuse at the hands of humans

Animals prone to sexual abuse

According to New Mexico newspaper the Albuquerque Journal, some animals are more likely to suffer sexual abuse. The most commonly assaulted include cows, deer, dogs, horses, and pigs. 

Many animal victims are thought to suffer extreme psychological damage, on top of physical injuries. Some incidents are so extreme that the animals die. However, few charges have been brought against perpetrators. This is due to animal cruelty cases relying on external signs of harm and sexual abuse often centering around internal harm.

When Senate Bill 215 is enacted, criminal investigators will have the power to investigate suspected offenders and prosecute more effectively, where appropriate. 

This is pertinent given that state investigators have previously unearthed evidence of “bestiality conferences and meets” happening in New Mexico. The Attorney General’s office confirmed this to be the case.

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram

Tagged

animal abuse

animal law

new mexico

us
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton

Related Posts

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x