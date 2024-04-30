NYC Mayor Adams Launches Plant-Based Food Initiative In Prisons

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is part of an initiative to invest USD $100,000 to train foodservice workers in the city’s prison system to cook healthy plant-based meals.

The Mayor’s office, the NYC Department of Correction (DOC), and the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) will partner with non-profit Hot Bread Kitchen to develop the training program. It will help staff at several correctional facilities to learn “plant-centered culinary skills.” The initiative expands on Mayor Adams’ other successes in bringing plant-based food into NYC’s public institutions.

“New York City continues to lead the nation in getting healthy food onto people’s tables — not only providing New Yorkers with better access to healthy foods but also changing the way our food system impacts the environment,” Adams, who is plant-based, said in a statement.

“Reimagining food”

Bryan Smith/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Stock Photo Cooks at Rikers Island will acquire new plant-based skills

The initiative will train cooks at Rikers Island – a notorious prison island in the Bronx – and at two juvenile correctional facilities.

Food in US prisons is typically poor quality. Incarcerated people more likely to have diabetes, hypertension, and suffer from food-borne illnesses than other Americans. Meanwhile, 90 percent of people in New York prisons have said they want more access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

The new training program will “focus on reimagining food” served in the facilities. It will “support the health and well-being of detained individuals,” said the DOC in a press release. Additionally, it will “promote a reduction in our food-related greenhouse gas emissions.”

Plant-based success

In 2022, all 11 public hospitals in NYC began serving plant-based meals by default. According to the DOC, there is 95 percent patient satisfaction with the meals. Since their introduction, plant-based meals have lowered food emissions from the hospitals by 36 percent. Training in plant-based nutrition also became available for NYC doctors under a $44 million lifestyle medicine training scheme launched by Mayor Adams.

More plant-based food is now being served in New York schools. The NYC public school system implemented Vegan Fridays in 2022.