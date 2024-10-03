Lupita Nyong’o Endorses Plant-Based Food In ‘The Wild Robot’ Film Promo

Lupita Nyong’o has shared some sustainability tips for people of all ages in a short promotional video for her upcoming animated film, The Wild Robot (2024).

The Academy Award-winning actor voices the titular robot, Roz, who must adapt to her new surroundings after being ship-wrecked on a remote island. Throughout the film, Roz builds relationships with the local wildlife and even adopts a small orphaned goose.

Wildlife protection, resilience, and adaptability are key themes in the new film, and each one is also important to real-life sustainability and conservation efforts. Nyong’o lists several key ways people can help Roz check things off her to-do list and take care of the environment.”

In the video, Nyong’o first encourages people to “go outside,” and notes that nature is all around us, whether in big cities or small towns. “I like to walk around my neighborhood and see what plants and animals I can spot,” she adds.

Nyong’o suggests people “do something good for the planet,” whether that’s a park clean-up, volunteering with animals, or planting a pollinator garden. She also recommends a visit to your local library to read and learn more about wildlife and the environment.

“Eat veggies,” adds Nyong’o. “Not only is plant-based food delicious and filling, but it’s good for you and the environment.” She also suggests that people talk about these topics with their friends and family and hopefully get them involved in sustainability efforts.

Eating more plants helps humans, animals, and the planet

Universal Pictures Eating more plants is one of the easiest way to protect the environment

All of the points listed by Nyong’o are regarded as great ways to interact with nature, support wildlife, and protect the environment, but eating less meat and more plants arguably stands out. Environmental researcher Professor Joseph Poore once described going vegan as “probably the single biggest way to reduce your impact on planet Earth.”

As noted by Nyong’o, eating more plant-based foods has far-reaching benefits for human health, animals, and the environment. According to the first draft of 2023’s IPCC report, plant-based diets can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50 percent.

“Making the planet a better place is easier if we do it together,” says Nyong’o.

The Wild Robot launched in the US at the end of September and is coming to UK theaters on October 18. It is expected to join Netflix in the middle of 2025.

