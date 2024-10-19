Oscar Winner David S. Ward To Direct Biopic On Plant-Based Pioneer Dr. T. Colin Campbell 

Oscar-winning director David S. Ward is set to work on a biopic on renowned plant-based nutrition pioneer Dr. T. Colin Campbell.

Dr. Campbell, who turned 90 this year, is a US biochemist and nutrition researcher. He coined the term “whole food plant-based diet” in 1980. He is the co-author of the influential book The China Study (2005), which explores the link between diet and chronic diseases, particularly emphasizing the health benefits of a healthy plant-based diet.

Now, his life and work is set to be made into a film titled Dr. Campbell. The film will explore his life from his childhood growing up on a dairy farm in the 1930s to being one of the most respected names in plant-based nutrition. It will look at some of the resistance he faced from academic, political, and corporate entities for his groundbreaking work on animal-free eating.

Ward, who famously worked on films including The Sting (1973) and Sleepless in Seattle (1993), will direct the film. This will be his first feature film since the 1996 movie Down Periscope.

About “Dr. Campbell”

LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo David S. Ward has worked on major films including “Sleepless in Seattle”

As reported by Variety, the film’s logline reads: “From an unlikely starting point, and later battling his own illness, scientist Dr. Colin T. Campbell discovers that an animal-based diet dramatically increases the risk of disease, which threatens government, corporate and academic groups more interested in power and profit than in truth and health.”

The film is being produced by Silent D Pictures and PlantPure Productions. Among its producers is Dr. Campbell’s son Nelson Campbell, who has previously worked on documentaries about plant-based diets. John Corry, who worked on 2011 vegan documentary Forks Over Knives, will also serve as producer.

Dr Campbell will likely be released sometime in 2026, with production beginning next year.

