Popular Video Game Promotes Veganuary To 100,000 Players

Players of Longleaf Valley will be encouraged to try Veganuary

Longleaf Valley game Longleaf Valley will feature Veganuary ads and messages all through January - Media Credit: TreesPlease Games

Longleaf Valley is a game about saving nature and animals, and it’s set to help do this in the real world by promoting Veganuary to millions of people.

Game company TreesPlease Games will run Veganuary promotions through the game throughout January. It will also advertise the vegan challenge through paid marketing.

Longleaf Valley, a free mobile game, has almost 2 million downloads and more than 100,000 monthly players. TreesPlease expects the paid Veganuary adverts to reach around 75 million impressions.

“As a committed vegan and animal rights activist, I could not be more excited for this collaboration,” CEO and founder of TreesPlease Games Laura Carter told Plant Based News. “By engaging Longleaf Valley players in Veganuary, we’re creating awareness of the impact of animal agriculture on animals, nature and planet. This has the potential to create thousands of new vegans and save millions of animals!”

A mission-driven game

Longleaf Valley game
TreesPlease Games Playing the game helps plant trees where they’re needed

Players of Longleaf Valley are tasked with saving the valley by designing and creating their own wildlife reserve. They must build habitats, rescue animals, and reforest the valley.

But the players’ reforestation efforts don’t stop inside the game. TreesPlease Games has partnered with Eden Reforestation Projects, which work with local communities to plant trees where they are needed most. By playing Longleaf Valley, players earn tree tokens. Once they earn enough token, a tree gets planted.

TreesPlease Games is soon to hit the milestone of 2 million trees planted, which the company will celebrate alongside promoting veganism in January. The company says its mission is to be the number one games studio protecting animals and fighting climate change. It believes its players are a “perfect fit” for the in-game Veganuary event because they are already keen to help nature and animals.

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

