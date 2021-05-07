Reading Time: 2 minutes

Plant-based giants Beyond Meat and Miyoko’s are partnering with Vegan Women summit (VWS).

The brands will participate in the VWS Connect event series – the world’s first job networking series ‘dedicated to mission-driven employers building the future of food’.

The virtual event will take place on May 26 and will feature employers from around the world.

All participating companies have exciting job openings ranging from executive to entry-level roles across all departments. This ranges from marketing to engineering.

Other companies taking part in the event include BIOMILQ, Climax Foods, Plantcraft, ProVeg, and more.

Jennifer Stojkovic is the Founder of VWS. In a statement sent to PBN, she said: “We know the leadership of women around the world, particularly women of color, is key to powering the future of food.

“But, many do not have access or connections to career opportunities in the industry.

“We’re here to change that by building a robust and diverse talent pipeline into the world’s most exciting mission-driven companies.”

‘Diverse and passionate talent’

Moreover, Michelle Egger is the CEO of BIOMIL – a biotechnology startup backed by Bill Gates. She added: “As a women-led, science-driven, and parent-centric company it’s vital we have our team reflect the consumer we serve.

“However, finding diverse and passionate talent is always a challenge for time-strapped start-ups like us!

“VWS can connect us with a pool of ladies we know are primed to join our mission of unlocking human potential and who will fit right into our culture of support, authenticity, determination, and resiliency. We love that VWS helps companies like ours find our ‘unicorn’ candidates!”

Vegan Women Summit’s first Connect event

Moreover, the first VWS Connect event was held in February 2021. It reached a staggering 700 job seekers from more than 40 countries around the world.

Christie Lagally, CEO of Rebellyous Foods, a VWS Connect partner, described the event as the most effective recruiting event her company had participated in.

She then concluded: “The professional connections we made were invaluable and we started interviewing candidates within less than a week.”

You can sign up for the VWS Connect event here