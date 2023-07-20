 How Rick Ross Became The Most Unlikely Star Of Vegandale 2023
Celebrities Culture Events

How Rick Ross Became The Most Unlikely Star Of Vegandale 2023

The Grammy nominee has sparked debate in the vegan community

By

3 Minutes Read

Vegandale headliner, rapper, and Wingstop chicken franchise owner Rick Ross Rick Ross, pictured here in 2017 in Chicago, is frequently photographed wearing fur - Media Credit: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Major vegan festival Vegandale has raised eyebrows after hiring American rapper Rick Ross as its headline act for 2023.

The annual event describes itself as an “experience that encompasses visual art, music, food, and spirits.” All food, beverages, and merchandise sold there are free from animal products, and more than 150 vendors are partaking this year.

The Vegandale website states that attendees “will realize the moral imperative of veganism and a world that can exist without exploiting animals. Veganism is the now, and the future.”

This year, Vegandale is coming to six North American cities. The Chicago event took place in June, while New York City, Toronto, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Miami will play host to the festival later this year, in that order.

Rick Ross named headliner of Vegandale 2023

Vegandale’s choice of Ross as headliner came as a surprise to many fans of the festival.

The nine-time Grammy nominee is the owner of nearly 30 US locations of Wingstop, a Texas-based food chain that primarily sells chicken wings. The rapper, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, is also frequently photographed wearing animal fur. On his Instagram page, where he boasts 18.3 million followers, Ross has shared images of bull riding and videos promoting his chicken shops.

A video showing Ross holding a crab by their legs and joking about eating them is currently circulating on social media.

“Vegandale totally missed the mark on this,” vegan activist Soul Eubanks commented on the post. “I know most popular entertainers aren’t vegan but they could have looked into his background to see he owns a chicken franchise, has admitted to having animals on his property for tax purposes, and how having him as a headliner wouldn’t be a good fit for the values they promote.”

Vegandale responds to criticism

Similar comments have appeared on Vegandale’s own social media posts.

The festival has defended its decision, responding: “Our apologies that you don’t approve. We’ll just be over here ensuring thousands and thousands more people come to our event to embrace the moral importance of veganism since our mission is changing the world for animals forever. Sorry not sorry.”

Another comment by the organization reads: “[Rick Ross] may not be vegan… yet. But his thousands of fans coming to Vegandale might leave that way.”

Others in the space share Vegandale’s view. Vegan chef Charlise Rookwood, creator of The Black Vegan Cooking Show, says Ross’ involvement is an opportunity.

“The bottom line for me is we have to stop making all these vegan events and spaces only vegan-friendly. We’ve gotta open up the doors,” she said to Plant Based News. “And if it means getting the last person on Earth that would be vegan, Rick Ross, but it gets in all his fans and all those youngsters that follow him and they’re there all day. They’ve gotta eat, and they’re gonna stand in line and get their vegan burgers and their vegan hot dogs and their vegan fried chicken sandwiches and they’re gonna love it. They’re going to have an amazing experience.

“When would that experience ever have happened for them? It would never have happened, because they wouldn’t walk into a vegan restaurant,” she said. “So this is going to be perfect. I think it’s very very clever.”

Tagged

celebrity

festival

vegandale
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Jemima Webber

Jemima is the Head of Editorial at Plant Based News. Originally from Newcastle, Australia, she has written extensively about vegan living, animal rights, law, psychology, music, and the environment, and is also passionate about intersectional feminism and LGBTQIA+ issues. Jemima currently lives in Canada with her senior plant-based dog Levi.

More by Jemima Webber

Related Posts

Vegan athlete and ultramarathon runner Trishul Cherns
Culture
‘Age Is Not A Limit’: Vegan Athlete, 66, Secures 1st Place In 48-Hour Ultramarathon

3 minutes to read

Two African lions in South Africa
Culture
Belgium To Ban Trophy Hunting Imports Of Endangered Species

3 minutes to read

Dairy cows hooked up to milking machines
Culture
Why US Farmers Are Dumping Milk In Sewers

3 minutes to read

Vegan celebrity actor Woody Harrelson on the red carpet
Celebrities
Is Woody Harrelson Vegan? Everything He’s Said About The Lifestyle

5 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active