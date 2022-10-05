The Business Design Centre in Islington, London The Sustainability Show will take place in London next month - Media Credit: Paul White 1990s London / Alamy Stock Photo
PBN Founder To Speak At London Sustainability Show (Plus, How To Get Free Tickets)

Klaus Mitchell - founder of Plant Based News - will give a talk on animal agriculture’s environmental impact next month

Plant Based News (PBN) founder Klaus Mitchell will give a talk on the link between animal farming and the climate crisis in London later this month.

The Sustainability Show is described as a “two-day celebration of today’s forward-thinking consumer brands, inspiring new ways we can reduce our environmental impact for tomorrow.”

Other speakers include Ben Fogle, Max La Manna, Liz Bonnin, and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

“It’s great to be given the opportunity to talk about the food and its impact on the climate,” Mitchell said.

“The power of food – specifically a plant-based diet – to mitigate climate change is often left out of the conversation despite being the leading cause of so many environmental ills. So I’m grateful to be given this opportunity.”

Environmental impact of animal farming

Animal agriculture is extremely damaging to the environment. According to the UN, it emits at least 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. It is also a leading cause of deforestation, with 91 percent of Amazon rainforest destruction being attributed to livestock farming. Meat and dairy also contribute to water pollution, biodiversity loss, and resource use. 

Attendees of The Sustainability Show will be able to watch talks from a number of other names in the sustainability sector, while also browsing a range of “planet-friendly” products. The show covers fashion, food, health, beauty, home and garden, transport and energy, companion animals, money, and travel.

The event is ideal for environmentally conscious families. It has a children’s activity section called “Little Green Minds,” which is described as a “perfect place for younger minds to unleash their untapped creative potential.”

PBN giveaway

The Sustainability Show takes place on October 15-16 at the Business Design Centre in Islington, north London.

Tickets to the event cost £12. PBN readers have the chance to secure a free ticket – just enter TSSFREE at the online checkout. But be quick, only 100 are available.

Visit this link to claim your ticket.

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

