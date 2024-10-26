X
The Number Of Cats Being Abandoned Is Soaring In The UK

A growing number of Brits are abandoning companion animals

A cat looking up into the camera Animal organizations are urging the public to adopt, not shop - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

The number of cats being abandoned has increased by more than 30 percent over the last year in the UK, new figures show. 

According to animal rescue organization Cats Protection, the country is seeing a “deepening crisis” of people abandoning companion animals. This is in part due to the cost of living crisis and fallout from the boom in people buying “pets” during the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the charity helped around 500 cats a day, but this figure has now increased by 34 percent. 

“We understand that tough times can lead to heartbreaking decisions. However, abandoning cats puts them in great danger,” Mike Elliott, feline welfare and operations director at Cats Protection, told the Guardian. “Right now, abandoned cats are hungry, cold and afraid.”

Being abandoned takes a huge toll on cats. “Cats and dogs think they’re part of the family, so being abandoned is a confusing, distressing, and disorientating experience that can result in post-traumatic stress disorder,” PETA’s Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen told Plant Based News (PBN).

The fallout from lockdown

A cat behind bars in a cage
Adobe Stock Animals like cats were treated as impulse purchases during the pandemic

When the UK entered lockdown, and more office workers started working from home, many people bought animals (predominantly puppies and kittens) to keep them company. But when workplaces opened up and the cost of living crisis worsened, there was a surge in “pet” abandonment all over the country. 

In the years since the pandemic, animal rescues have been increasingly struggling to pick up the pieces. Some of them have described themselves as being “at breaking point,” with far more animals coming in than there are people to adopt them. 

Many animal rights organizations, including PETA, believe that the “pet” abandonment crisis is further proof that animals should never be bought in the first place, as purchasing from breeders exacerbates the overpopulation problem. They are also calling for companion animals to be spayed and neutered to prevent more being born. “Everyone can help create a world where all cats and dogs have loving, permanent homes by remembering to always adopt, never shop, and by being prepared before bringing an animal into the family,” Allen said. “Being the guardian of an animal is a lifelong commitment that requires patience, understanding, affection, and money for veterinary care, food, and litter.”

