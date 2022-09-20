An orca out of the water during a performance at Loro Parque in Tenerife An orca out of the water during a performance at Loro Parque in Tenerife - Media Credit: Tom Meaker / Alamy Stock Photo
Activism Culture Ethics Headlines

3 Orcas Die Within 18 Months At Popular Tenerife Marine Park Loro Parque

One of the orcas, Kohana, was the daughter of Tilikum, the subject of 'Blackfish'

By

2 Minutes Read

Three orcas have died within the space of 18 months at a popular zoo and marine park in Tenerife. Not one survived longer than 20 years, and the youngest was just two years old. 

In the wild, female orcas can live up to 90 years old, and on average, they reach about 46 years. But in captivity, due to the unnatural environment, the animals often suffer premature deaths. 

Last week, an orca named Kohana died at the age of 20 at Loro Parque in Tenerife, Spain. In the last 18 months, orcas Skyla and Ula also died. The former was aged 17 while the latter was two.

Since 1961, when humans first started capturing orcas and using them for entertainment in marine parks, around 171 orcas have died in captivity, reports Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC).

The reality behind captive orcas

Loro Parque claims it is an “animal sanctuary” with “educational presentations” about orcas.

However, PETA claims that past investigations into Loro Parque found Kohana and other orcas with fractured teeth, floating “listlessly” in small tanks with rake marks, which were likely caused by attacks from other orcas.

Kohana began her life at SeaWorld, another marine park that is constantly criticized for its treatment of captive orcas. (Right now, it is facing potential criminal charges for housing incompatible animals together, which leads them to aggressively attack one another.)

She was the daughter of Tilikum, the main orca in the 2013 exposé Blackfish, who killed three trainers. The documentary also covers the death of Alexis Martinez, a Loro Parque trainer who died from his injuries after he was attacked by an orca named Keto.

Keto is still listed as a performing orca on Loro Parque’s website, which notes he will “impress you” with his “jumps and skills.”

In 2011, former SeaWorld trainer Jeff Ventre said: “Killer whales don’t attack humans in the wild. What we’ve seen in these injuries to people is a direct byproduct of the stress associated with captivity.”

Alongside Keto, Loro Parque is currently home to three other performing orcas, Morgan, Tekoa, and Adán.

A petition seeking to shut down the park has gathered more than 231,000 signatures. To add your name, click here

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food. She spent more than 4 years editing in leading vegan media, and has a degree in history and a postgraduate in cultural heritage.

More by Charlotte Pointing iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

Captivity marine parks orca tenerife
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steven Spielberg attends "The Fabelmans" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Culture
Family eat together at restaurant
Environment
heading/latest

trending

An orca out of the water during a performance at Loro Parque in Tenerife Activism
Family eat together at restaurant Environment
Across Australasia, People Want More Climate-Friendly Vegan Food Options
Plant Based Fettuccini Alfredo Dinner
How To Make A Creamy, Garlicky Plant-Based Fettuccini Alfredo
A family walks amid flood waters on their way to their village in Mehar, Pakistan Environment
UN Secretary-General Links Pakistan Floods To Climate Crisis, Calls Emissions ‘Global Suicide’￼
Yvon Chouinard has donated his company Patagonia to help fight the climate crisis Business
Owner Of Patagonia Gives Away $3 Billion Company To Help Fight The Climate Crisis
A person pouring oat milk into a glass Books
Merriam-Webster Adds ‘Plant-Based’ And ‘Oat Milk’ To The Dictionary
two dolphins at Mediterraneo Marine Park Culture
Dolphin Deaths At Maltese Marine Park Prompt Formal Animal Welfare Investigation
Sea turtle swimming in the ocean Environment
Over 1 Million Sea Turtles Have Been Illegally Hunted In The Last 30 Years
People walking at an outdoor food festival Culture
Montreal Vegan Festival Is Back For First In-Person Event Since 2019
Vegetarian celebrity and animal advocate Paul McCartney Activism
Paul McCartney Joins Fight To Rescue Abused Indian Elephant
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x