Banksy Artwork Of Gorilla Freeing Animals Appears At London Zoo

A new piece of artwork depicting a gorilla appearing to free other animals has appeared at London Zoo.

The artwork can be seen on the zoo’s white shutters. It depicts the gorilla seemingly lifting up the shutters to release a seal and some birds. It’s now been confirmed that the piece comes from elusive artist Banksy, who has unveiled eight similar pieces of art over the last eight days.

Taking to Instagram On Tuesday morning (August 13), the zoo shared an image of the new Banksy piece. “Is the (big) cat out of the bag? Have our animals been helping to make people smile all over London this week? #Banksy.”

According to the BBC, this is Banksy’s final work of this series. Animals have been a running theme for the last nine days, with other images featuring elephants, monkeys, a goat, a wolf, pelicans, piranhas, and rhinos.

Animals in Banksy’s art

While we don’t know what message Banksy is sending with the series, apparent themes of confinement have been noted in other pieces.

The elephant artwork, which appeared new Kew Bridge in west London on August 6, showed two elephants on blocked out windows attempting to touch their trunks together. Another, also near Kew Bridge, depicted a goat perched precariously on a pillar.

Vuk Valcic / Alamy Stock Photo Animals have been a running theme in this new Banksy series

This is not the first time Banksy’s art has examined animal themes. Back in 2013, the artist famously filled a “slaughterhouse truck” with stuffed animal toys, which was then driven around the streets of New York City. The mobile installation was named “Sirens of the Lambs.”

