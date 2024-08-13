X
Banksy Artwork Of Gorilla Freeing Animals Appears At London Zoo

Animals have been a running theme in Banksy's latest London series

2 Minutes Read

A Banksy artwork of a gorilla freeing animals at London Zoo The Banksy artwork was unveiled on Tuesday morning - Media Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

A new piece of artwork depicting a gorilla appearing to free other animals has appeared at London Zoo. 

The artwork can be seen on the zoo’s white shutters. It depicts the gorilla seemingly lifting up the shutters to release a seal and some birds. It’s now been confirmed that the piece comes from elusive artist Banksy, who has unveiled eight similar pieces of art over the last eight days. 

Taking to Instagram On Tuesday morning (August 13), the zoo shared an image of the new Banksy piece. “Is the (big) cat out of the bag? Have our animals been helping to make people smile all over London this week? #Banksy.”

According to the BBC, this is Banksy’s final work of this series. Animals have been a running theme for the last nine days, with other images featuring elephants, monkeys, a goat, a wolf, pelicans, piranhas, and rhinos.

Animals in Banksy’s art

While we don’t know what message Banksy is sending with the series, apparent themes of confinement have been noted in other pieces.

The elephant artwork, which appeared new Kew Bridge in west London on August 6, showed two elephants on blocked out windows attempting to touch their trunks together. Another, also near Kew Bridge, depicted a goat perched precariously on a pillar.

The new Banksy artwork featuring elephants in London
Vuk Valcic / Alamy Stock Photo Animals have been a running theme in this new Banksy series

This is not the first time Banksy’s art has examined animal themes. Back in 2013, the artist famously filled a “slaughterhouse truck” with stuffed animal toys, which was then driven around the streets of New York City. The mobile installation was named “Sirens of the Lambs.”

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

