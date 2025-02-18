BREAKING: Wales Announces Plans To Ban Greyhound Racing

Wales has announced plans to ban greyhound racing, becoming the first UK nation to do so.

Authorities said that the “sport” – which is widely regarded as cruel – will be outlawed “as soon as practically possible.” No timeline has been announced, but an “implementation group” will work with ministers to flesh out proposals and look at countries that have introduced bans.

“There will be work to do in ensuring the dogs, their owners, and those involved in the industry around the racetrack can wind down from this activity while still protecting the welfare of dogs currently within the industry, the local community, and the local economy,” said Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies in a statement.

Read more: UK Government ‘Won’t Be Commenting’ On Pre-Election Pledge To Ban Foie Gras

Greyhound racing falls out of favor

Adobe Stock Greyhound racing has been banned in a number of other countries

The ban received cross-party support in Wales, and a Welsh Government proposal previously found that 64.69 percent of the population supported it. A 2023 petition calling for a ban gained more than 35,000 signatures.

Wales follows in the footsteps of countries including New Zealand (Aotearoa), which announced its own ban last December.

Using animals for sport is highly controversial, and greyhound racing has long been condemned by animal advocacy groups over concerns that it’s exploitative and cruel.

“Greyhound racing is inherently dangerous for the dogs involved, and running at speed around oval tracks causes significant injury to many dogs,” Dogs Trust said in a statement. “In some cases, the injuries are so severe that it is necessary to euthanize the dog.”

Read more: Why Isn’t Horse Riding Vegan? Everything You Need To Know