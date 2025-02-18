X
Animals

BREAKING: Wales Announces Plans To Ban Greyhound Racing

Greyhound racing is becoming increasingly controversial

Greyhound racing dogs running on a track Animal advocacy groups have long condemned greyhound racing - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Wales has announced plans to ban greyhound racing, becoming the first UK nation to do so. 

Authorities said that the “sport” – which is widely regarded as cruel – will be outlawed “as soon as practically possible.” No timeline has been announced, but an “implementation group” will work with ministers to flesh out proposals and look at countries that have introduced bans. 

“There will be work to do in ensuring the dogs, their owners, and those involved in the industry around the racetrack can wind down from this activity while still protecting the welfare of dogs currently within the industry, the local community, and the local economy,” said Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies in a statement. 

Greyhound racing falls out of favor

Greyhound "racing dogs" on the start line
Adobe Stock Greyhound racing has been banned in a number of other countries

The ban received cross-party support in Wales, and a Welsh Government proposal previously found that 64.69 percent of the population supported it. A 2023 petition calling for a ban gained more than 35,000 signatures. 

Wales follows in the footsteps of countries including New Zealand (Aotearoa), which announced its own ban last December. 

Using animals for sport is highly controversial, and greyhound racing has long been condemned by animal advocacy groups over concerns that it’s exploitative and cruel.

“Greyhound racing is inherently dangerous for the dogs involved, and running at speed around oval tracks causes significant injury to many dogs,” Dogs Trust said in a statement. “In some cases, the injuries are so severe that it is necessary to euthanize the dog.”

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

