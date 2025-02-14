There are fears that UK ministers may not fulfil their pre-election pledge to ban foie gras imports, a new report has said.

Ongoing Brexit negotiations with Brussels over a veterinary agreement could potentially make such a ban impossible. Both the UK and Brussels aim to minimize the need for border checks – which have increased since the referendum – in order to boost economic growth.

The Guardian reports that animal rights groups are concerned a veterinary deal with minimal red tape will involve mutual recognition of animal welfare standards. Certain animal products, such as foie gras, are illegal to produce in the UK but remain legal in Europe.

Less than one year ago, current Environment Secretary Steve Reed told The Times that if Labour was elected, it would build on its “proud track record” on animal welfare by banning the commercial import of foie gras, “where ducks and geese are aggressively force-fed.”

Foie gras is French for “fat liver,” and the paté-like dish is created by force-feeding birds until their livers swell. Foie gras production has been illegal in the UK for nearly 20 years, but according to the RSPCA around 200 tonnes of the controversial food was imported in 2021.

Most UK voters want a foie gras import ban

Plant-based and cultivated products like Gourmey's "world-first" cell-based foie gras could further reduce demand for animal-based varieties

Research conducted by Humane World for Animals (formerly Humane Society International) indicates that 77 percent of voters want a ban on animal products like foie gras with production methods that are already banned in the UK. Seventy-two percent want more laws to improve animal welfare overall.

Abigail Penny, Executive Director of Animal Equality UK, told Plant Based News (PBN): “The Labour Government made an electoral pledge to ban foie gras imports – a commitment that was met with widespread public support. This promise to the people cannot be broken; lip service won’t save animals, only action will. Animals used and abused for foie gras are already exploited so terribly, they cannot be treated as a political hot potato too. Public patience is wearing thin. We will fight to ensure this ban comes to fruition.”

PBN has reached out to the Department for Environment, Food, & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) for comment. When asked about whether the government would commit to a foie gras import ban, a DEFRA spokesperson told the Guardian “We won’t be commenting on this one.”

