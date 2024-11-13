X
Culture Law & Politics

Another French Town Has Ditched Foie Gras

A growing number of French towns are taking a stand against the "delicacy"

By

2 Minutes Read

A gaggle of geese on a foie gras farm Foie gras is widely regarded as cruel - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A French town has banned foie gras from being served at municipal events, becoming the third to do so this year and the fifteenth overall in the country.

Read more: New York City’s Foie Gras Ban Challenged By State

Pessac, in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of France, has joined municipalities including Bordeaux, Poitiers, and Montpellier in introducing such a ban. The town’s Mayor, Franck Raynal, wrote to the animal rights organization L214 about the matter. He cited Pessac’s progress in implementing its animal cause action plan for 2021 to 2026.

“As part of its commitment and keen to be attentive to the breeding conditions for the production of foie gras, the City of Pessac formally prohibits the service of foodstuffs based on foie gras during municipal events,” Raynal wrote. He is the region’s first conservative mayor to take this stance on foie gras.

Read more: France Just Suspended Its Ban On Words Like ‘Steak’ For Plant Foods

A vineyard in the French town of Pessac, which has just banned foie gras
Adobe Stock Pessac has become the latest town to crack down on foie gras

Foie gras is a pâté made from goose or duck livers. It’s produced by force-feeding the animals, often multiple times a day, to make their livers swell and become fatty. L214 has long campaigned against foie gras and has previously revealed the abysmal conditions that breeding birds in the industry are kept in.

Plant-based alternatives

Raynal’s letter said that plant-based alternatives to foie gras would be introduced in schools and municipal catering instead.

There is growing interest in foie gras alternatives as people seek more ethical food options. French startup Gourmey made the world’s first cultivated foie gras in 2021, using stem cells from a duck egg. The company is now seeking regulatory approval in markets including the UK and US.

When French Michelin-starred chef Alexis Gauthier turned his restaurant Gauthier Soho completely vegan, he created “faux gras” using plants. Writing in Plant Based News in 2021, he said that the creation actually grew his customer base as people were so intrigued to try it.

Read more: Planted To Launch Fermented Whole Cut Steak in France

Tagged

foie gras

france

geese

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active