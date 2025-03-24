Bird Flu Jumps To Sheep For First Time

A sheep in Yorkshire, UK, has been put down after they became infected with bird flu. It is the first recorded case in the world of a the H5N1 virus jumping to sheep.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has confirmed that the infection was discovered after repeat positive testing of the sheep’s milk. The sheep was on a site where bird flu had previously been present among captive birds. Following the spread of bird flu among dairy cows in the US, Defra has been monitoring farmed mammals on infected premises. No other sheep in the flock have tested positive for the virus and strict biosecurity measures have been put in place on the site.

“While the risk to livestock remains low, I urge all animal owners to ensure scrupulous cleanliness is in place and to report any signs of infection to the Animal and Plant Health Agency immediately,” Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer, said in a statement.

Most sheep in the UK roam in the countryside, with exposure to the elements and other animals. Some are moved between agricultural fields for grazing.

List of infected species keeps growing

caftor – stock.adobe.com Bird flu has spread quickly between dairy cows in the US

The case adds to the growing number of species that have become susceptible to infection with bird flu. The outbreak among dairy herds in the US has particularly worried health experts as it was previously thought that cows were unlikely to be infected.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that the risk to humans is “very low,” according to Defra, while warning people not to touch sick or dead wild birds. Multiple people working on farms in several countries have been infected so far, with most making a recovery, including one person in the UK in January.

There has been at least one case of a person becoming infected without close contact with farmed animals. A teenager in Canada was hospitalized in November 2024 with bird flu. They did not work on a farm but had been in contact with reptiles, dogs, and cats.

