US Zoos Are Reporting Animal Deaths From Bird Flu

Zoos in Arizona, San Francisco, and Seattle have reported bird flu infections

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a captive cheetah behind a wire fence A cheetah was one of the zoo animals that died of bird flu this month - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Several US zoos have reported bird flu infections and animal deaths on-site.

Earlier this month, the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park, Arizona, reported that a cheetah, mountain lion, swamphen, Indian goose, and a kookaburra all died from exposure to H5N1, or bird flu. A white tiger also tested positive at the zoo but is responding to treatment.

According to The Arizona Republic, this is the third instance of bird flu infecting animals in the state and the second instance in Maricopa County alone. Two farm workers from the neighboring Pinal County have contracted the virus from infected poultry.

KQED reported that The San Francisco Zoo has temporarily closed its indoor bird exhibits after a wild red-shouldered hawk who lived on the grounds died and tested positive for bird flu, also earlier this month. So far, none of the zoo’s resident animals have been infected.

In November, Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo reported the death of a red-breasted goose who tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAIV). The zoo said it would be implementing “additional health and safety precautions” to protect its birds, staff, and guests.

Bird flu, zoos, and disease

Photo shows someone holding their hand out to a giraffe from a viewing platform at a zoo
Adobe Stock Experts do not currently consider giraffes endangered, but the animal is a common sight in American and European zoos

The H5N1 virus has notably spread from wild birds to farmed poultry to dairy cows, and while there has been no documented human-to-human transmission so far there have been at least 44 human cases. The virus has also infected a range of wild and domestic animals.

As the H5N1 epidemic spreads, the possibility of another bird flu pandemic becomes more likely. As on animal farms, zoos provide a unique opportunity for the virus to spread amongst different species, including the endangered animals that zoos purport to protect.

Zoos are increasingly controversial. Animal advocacy groups like Freedom For Animals believe that keeping animals captive is both cruel and unjustifiable. The majority of animals bred in zoos are not threatened in the wild, and breeding programs often result in low levels of genetic diversity and disease, much like factory-farmed food animals.

The presence of bird flu at US zoos follows the deaths of 47 tigers, three lions, and a panther at zoos in South Vietnam, as reported by the BBC. Zoos remain a likely source of future zoonotic outbreaks as they are home to a variety of species, typically at a high density.

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

