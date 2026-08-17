Vegan ladyfingers biscuits are light sponge biscuits that are often used in layered desserts like tiramisu, trifles, and charlottes. Ladyfingers originally come from Europe and became popular because they hold their shape while still soaking up coffee, cream, or syrup well. Their dry, airy texture makes them useful in desserts that need structure without becoming too dense.

This vegan version keeps that same light texture by using whipped aquafaba instead of eggs. Aquafaba, which comes from chickpea brine, whips into a foam that works well in baking. The batter pipes easily onto trays, then bakes into soft biscuits with lightly crisp edges. A dusting of icing sugar gives them their classic look. They taste simple on their own too, especially with tea or coffee while still slightly fresh.

Read more: These Miracle Meringues Are Versatile And Delicious

This recipe from Romy London makes vegan ladyfingers biscuits easy to prepare at home without complicated ingredients. You can use them in tiramisu, sandwich them with cream, or serve them alongside desserts for extra texture. They also store well once cooled, which makes them useful for make-ahead baking projects.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Whip up these vegan ladyfingers biscuits

These vegan ladyfingers biscuits use whipped aquafaba to create the light texture usually associated with classic sponge fingers. They work well in desserts like tiramisu and trifles, but also taste great served simply with coffee or tea. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 20 Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose flour 240g

2 tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup aquafaba 140ml

¾ cup fine caster sugar 150g

½ tsp vanilla powder or vanilla extract

2 tbsp coconut oil melted

1–2 tbsp icing sugar for dusting

1 tsp lemon zest optional Instructions Prep the dry ingredients: Sift the flour, cornstarch, and baking powder into a medium bowl. Set aside.

Whip the aquafaba: Pour the aquafaba into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Whip on high speed until stiff peaks form. Slowly add the caster sugar a little at a time, continuing to whisk until thick and glossy (meringue-like).

Add the flavor: Gently mix in the vanilla and melted coconut oil. If using lemon zest, fold it through.

Fold in the dry mix: Add the sifted dry ingredients and fold gently with a spatula until smooth and just combined. Avoid overmixing.

Pipe: Transfer the batter to a piping bag fitted with a round nozzle. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Pipe even lines onto the sheet, leaving space between each. Aim for 20-24 in total.

Dust: Dust the tops with icing sugar.

Bake: Bake at 150°C for about 20 minutes, or until the edges turn lightly golden.

Cool: Leave on the tray for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container once fully cooled.

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