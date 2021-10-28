Mira Weiner

Mira Weiner is an entrepreneur, food consultant and plant based advocate. Mira is passionate about conscious living, plant based nourishment and holistic healing. She's a networker, creative cook and country pumpkin who hopes to inspire people to eat more plants which is better for the planet, animals and our bodies. She's used a combo of plant based nourishment and holistic therapies to kick start her healing journey with adrenal fatigue, burn out and anxiety. Mira is an original creative and loves recreating beautiful replacements for some of her favourite dishes that heal instead of...