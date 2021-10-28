Reading Time: 2 minutes
Ingredients
Ingredients for the refried beans
- 2 cups black beans cooked
- 1 onion finely chopped
- 4 small garlic cloves grated
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp tamari can sub soy sauce
- ½ tsp adobo or chipotle paste can sub with chilli paste
- ¼ tsp smoked paprika
- Pinch of pink Himalayan salt and pepper
Ingredients for mushroom and walnut ground ‘meat’
- 1 punnet brown portobello mushrooms 250g, finely chopped
- ½ cup walnuts finely chopped
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp paprika
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- 2 tsp mixed dried herbs
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp Pink Himalayan salt
- Pinch of chilli flakes optional
Ingredients for cashew sour cream
- 1 cup raw cashews soaked overnight or for minimum 4 hours
- ½ cup water
- 4 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp pure maple syrup
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp apple cider vinegar with ‘the Mother’
- ¼ tsp white miso
- ¼ tsp jalapeno relish
- Pink Himalayan salt to taste
- Ingredients for creamy guacamole
- 1 avocado
- ¼ cup fresh coriander leaves
- 3 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Pink Himalayan salt to taste
- Pinch chilli flakes optional
- Splash of water if needed
Ingredients for pico de gallo
- ½ red onion finely chopped
- 2 to matoes finely chopped
- Handful coriander finely chopped
- Generous squeeze of lime juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Serve with:
- Organic corn chips
- Shredded iceberg lettuce
- Salsa verde
- Pickled jalapenos
- Fresh coriander
- Lime wedges
Instructions
Method for the refried beans
-
Heat the oil in a pan, add the onions and cook for a few minutes. Add garlic, ground cumin, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. Cook until the onions start to brown then add the black beans, tamari and adobo/chipotle paste. Continue stirring and while everything cooks mash the beans with the back of a wooden spoon. You want the mixture to be creamy. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
Method for mushroom and walnut ground ‘meat’
-
Preheat the oven to 175C and line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a bowl mix together the olive oil, lemon juice, ground cumin, paprika, garlic powder, mixed herbs, chilli flakes, salt and pepper. In a separate bowl, combine the mushrooms and walnuts. Pour the marinade over the mushroom and walnut mix, toss to combine. Spread the mix onto the parchment paper and bake for 20-25 minutes until crispy. At the 10 minute mark, mix the crumbles so they cook evenly on all sides. Remove from oven and set aside.
Method for cashew sour cream
-
Combine all the ingredients together in a blender or Nutribullet and blend until smooth. Can be stored in a glass jar and refrigerated for 2-3 days.
Method for creamy guacamole
-
Peel the avo and remove the pip. Combine all the ingredients together in a blender or Nutribullet and blend until smooth and creamy.
Method for pico de gallo
-
In a bowl, combine all the ingredients together and mix through.
Find the original recipe here.