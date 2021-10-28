Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Vegan loaded nachos with refried beans, mushroom & walnut ground ‘meat’, cashew sour cream, creamy guacamole and pico de Gallo!
Duration1 hr 20 mins
Cook Time40 mins
Prep Time40 mins
Servings5 people

Ingredients

Ingredients for the refried beans
  • 2 cups black beans cooked
  • 1 onion finely chopped
  • 4 small garlic cloves grated
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp tamari can sub soy sauce
  • ½ tsp adobo or chipotle paste can sub with chilli paste
  • ¼ tsp smoked paprika
  • Pinch of pink Himalayan salt and pepper
Ingredients for mushroom and walnut ground ‘meat’
  • 1 punnet brown portobello mushrooms 250g, finely chopped
  • ½ cup walnuts finely chopped
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • 2 tsp paprika
  • 2 tsp garlic powder
  • 2 tsp mixed dried herbs
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • ½ tsp Pink Himalayan salt
  • Pinch of chilli flakes optional
Ingredients for cashew sour cream
  • 1 cup raw cashews soaked overnight or for minimum 4 hours
  • ½ cup water
  • 4 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp pure maple syrup
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp apple cider vinegar with ‘the Mother’
  • ¼ tsp white miso
  • ¼ tsp jalapeno relish
  • Pink Himalayan salt to taste
  • Ingredients for creamy guacamole
  • 1 avocado
  • ¼ cup fresh coriander leaves
  • 3 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Pink Himalayan salt to taste
  • Pinch chilli flakes optional
  • Splash of water if needed
Ingredients for pico de gallo
  • ½ red onion finely chopped
  • 2 to matoes finely chopped
  • Handful coriander finely chopped
  • Generous squeeze of lime juice
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Serve with:
  • Organic corn chips
  • Shredded iceberg lettuce
  • Salsa verde
  • Pickled jalapenos
  • Fresh coriander
  • Lime wedges

Instructions

Method for the refried beans

  • Heat the oil in a pan, add the onions and cook for a few minutes. Add garlic, ground cumin, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. Cook until the onions start to brown then add the black beans, tamari and adobo/chipotle paste. Continue stirring and while everything cooks mash the beans with the back of a wooden spoon. You want the mixture to be creamy. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Method for mushroom and walnut ground ‘meat’

  • Preheat the oven to 175C and line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a bowl mix together the olive oil, lemon juice, ground cumin, paprika, garlic powder, mixed herbs, chilli flakes, salt and pepper. In a separate bowl, combine the mushrooms and walnuts. Pour the marinade over the mushroom and walnut mix, toss to combine. Spread the mix onto the parchment paper and bake for 20-25 minutes until crispy. At the 10 minute mark, mix the crumbles so they cook evenly on all sides. Remove from oven and set aside.

Method for cashew sour cream

  • Combine all the ingredients together in a blender or Nutribullet and blend until smooth. Can be stored in a glass jar and refrigerated for 2-3 days.

Method for creamy guacamole

  • Peel the avo and remove the pip. Combine all the ingredients together in a blender or Nutribullet and blend until smooth and creamy.

Method for pico de gallo

  • In a bowl, combine all the ingredients together and mix through.
This recipe was republished with permission from Mira Weiner.

Find the original recipe here.

Mira Weiner

