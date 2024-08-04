How To Make Your Own Vegan Honey

If you’ve ever wanted to explore the world of vegan honey, what better way to do so than with an easy crockpot recipe? This one in particular comes from Crow Moon Kitchen and blends apple juice and various teas with sugar to create a honey-like syrup. Don’t fret if you didn’t know that honey isn’t vegan, it’s quite a common misconception. But now that you do know, try your hand at making your own honey alternative. This recipe contains lemon and apple juice, dandelion tea, chamomile tea, and rose tea alongside sugar and water.

Why use a crockpot? A crockpot can ensure that you won’t burn your syrup and it makes this recipe much easier to execute. Though prep time is quick, it does take a good eight to 10 hours to make the vegan honey. On the other hand, you could make this plant-based syrup on the stovetop but you’ll need to cook it over a low heat and focus on keeping the temperature under 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, you’ll need to stir your syrup for up to an hour to get it to the correct consistency, so perhaps give the crockpot a try.

Vegan honey

Try this cruelty-free vegan honey recipe. It mimics the taste, smell, and texture of honey without it coming from bees. The best part about this recipe is that you can store it indefinitely in your fridge as it won't crystalize. No ratings yet Cook Time 8 hours hrs Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 pints Ingredients 1 cup natural apple juice

3 cups water

2 bags dandelion tea

2 bags chamomile and rose tea

1 tbsp lemon juice

4 cups sugar Instructions Pour the apple juice and water into a crock pot and add in the tea bags.

Turn the crock pot up to high, cover, and let the tea bags steep for an hour.

Remove the bags, stir in the sugar until it is fully dissolved, and leave the crock pot on high and partially covered overnight or for at least 8 hours. It’s recommended you generally place a wooden spoon across the top of the ceramic part of crock pot and prop the lid on that so that steam can escape but any splatters are contained.

It will seem thin and runny at first but it will thicken as it cools. You can check it by taking a small spoonful and pouring it on a plate and putting it in the fridge. If it is thick and honey-like then it’s done.

This makes roughly 2 pints. Refrigerate or freeze.

This recipe was republished with permission from Crow Moon Kitchen. View the original recipe here.

