X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

Here’s How To Make Vegan Fried Okra

This vegan fried okra makes for a great side dish

By & Korsha Wilson

2 Minutes Read

a picture of small pieces of fried okra with a vegan crumb Change your snack game with these crispy vegan fried okra bites - Media Credit: Ed Anderson
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This vegan fried okra recipe comes to you from Toriano Gordon’s new cookbook Vegan Mob: Vegan BBQ & Soul Food, made with the help of Korsha Wilson. It’s also served as his restaurant, Vegan Mob.

These vegan fried okra bites are best served over vegan gumbo or as a side with dip. Moreover, the fried okra bites are simple and easy to make. All you need to do is chop up your okra, coat it in batter and breadcrumbs, and fry for a delicious side dish.

Read more: 20 Vibrant Vitamin C-Packed Recipes

So, what are the benefits of eating okra? This ingredient is often used and cultivated in Africa and South Asia and is popular in gumbo. It has high levels of vitamins C and K, which help immune function. Additionally, it’s full of antioxidants like vitamin A and lectin. Okra does sometimes have a bad rep for being a bit slimy – but coating it in vegan breading alleviates this issue, creating a crowd-pleasing snack you’ll come back to again and again.

Read more: 5 Creative Courgette Recipes

Fried okra

Whether you use it as a side dish, a snack, or as a topping, this vegan friend okra is worth trying. Don't let okra's reputation for being slimy put you off. The vegetable is beautifully textured once fried and coated in that flavorful vegan breading.
a picture of small pieces of fried okra with a vegan crumb
No ratings yet
Servings6

Ingredients

  • cup cornstarch
  • 2 tbsp garlic powder
  • 2 tbsp onion powder
  • 1 tbsp kosher salt plus more for sprinkling
  • 1 cup plant-based creamer
  • 1 tbsp cayenne pepper
  • ½ cup fine ground cornmeal
  • cups sliced fresh or frozen okra preferably fresh
  • 2 cups grapeseed oil for frying

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, 1 tablespoon of the garlic powder, 1 tablespoon of the onion powder, and salt. Add in the vegan creamer and mix. Set aside.
  • To a separate bowl, add the cornmeal plus the remaining garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne. Line a plate with paper towels.
  • Working in batches, add a third of the okra to the creamer mixture and let it marinate for 1 to 2 minutes.
  • While the okra is marinating, heat the oil in a heavy pot over medium heat until a sprinkle of cornmeal sizzles when dropped into the oil.
  • Using a slotted spoon and working in batches, transfer the okra from the creamer mixture to the cornmeal and toss to coat thoroughly.
  • Drop the coated okra into the oil and cook until golden brown all over, about 2 minutes.
  • With a slotted spoon, remove the fried okra from the oil and set aside to drain on the paper towel–lined plate. Sprinkle the fried okra with salt while it’s still warm.
  • Repeat the coating and frying steps with the remaining battered okra.
  • Serve immediately with gumbo or as a side dish.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Mob: Vegan BBQ and Soul Food by Toriano Gordon with Korsha Wilson copyright © 2024. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Ed Anderson. Illustrations copyright © 2024 by Photo Doctor Graphics. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Read more: 7 Vegan Asparagus Recipes

Tagged

comfort food

plant based food

recipes

vegan food

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Toriano Gordon

Toriano Gordon is a devoted father and husband from San Francisco’s Fillmore District. After dedicating a decade of his life to helping at-risk and formerly incarcerated youth in the San Francisco Bay Area, he decided to pursue his lifelong passion of cooking. Toriano experienced a huge shift in his health and well-being after adopting a plant-based diet, and he now feels compelled to share this with others. He is the owner and founder of Vegan Mob.

More by Toriano Gordon

heading/author

The Co-Author

Korsha Wilson

Korsha Wilson is a food writer and podcast host living in the New York City area. She has written for the New York Times, Saveur, Food & Wine, The New Yorker, Eater, and more.

More by Korsha Wilson

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active