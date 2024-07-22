Here’s How To Make Vegan Fried Okra

This vegan fried okra recipe comes to you from Toriano Gordon’s new cookbook Vegan Mob: Vegan BBQ & Soul Food, made with the help of Korsha Wilson. It’s also served as his restaurant, Vegan Mob.

These vegan fried okra bites are best served over vegan gumbo or as a side with dip. Moreover, the fried okra bites are simple and easy to make. All you need to do is chop up your okra, coat it in batter and breadcrumbs, and fry for a delicious side dish.

So, what are the benefits of eating okra? This ingredient is often used and cultivated in Africa and South Asia and is popular in gumbo. It has high levels of vitamins C and K, which help immune function. Additionally, it’s full of antioxidants like vitamin A and lectin. Okra does sometimes have a bad rep for being a bit slimy – but coating it in vegan breading alleviates this issue, creating a crowd-pleasing snack you’ll come back to again and again.

Fried okra

Whether you use it as a side dish, a snack, or as a topping, this vegan friend okra is worth trying. Don't let okra's reputation for being slimy put you off. The vegetable is beautifully textured once fried and coated in that flavorful vegan breading. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients ⅓ cup cornstarch

2 tbsp garlic powder

2 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp kosher salt plus more for sprinkling

1 cup plant-based creamer

1 tbsp cayenne pepper

½ cup fine ground cornmeal

1½ cups sliced fresh or frozen okra preferably fresh

2 cups grapeseed oil for frying Instructions In a medium bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, 1 tablespoon of the garlic powder, 1 tablespoon of the onion powder, and salt. Add in the vegan creamer and mix. Set aside.

To a separate bowl, add the cornmeal plus the remaining garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne. Line a plate with paper towels.

Working in batches, add a third of the okra to the creamer mixture and let it marinate for 1 to 2 minutes.

While the okra is marinating, heat the oil in a heavy pot over medium heat until a sprinkle of cornmeal sizzles when dropped into the oil.

Using a slotted spoon and working in batches, transfer the okra from the creamer mixture to the cornmeal and toss to coat thoroughly.

Drop the coated okra into the oil and cook until golden brown all over, about 2 minutes.

With a slotted spoon, remove the fried okra from the oil and set aside to drain on the paper towel–lined plate. Sprinkle the fried okra with salt while it’s still warm.

Repeat the coating and frying steps with the remaining battered okra.

Serve immediately with gumbo or as a side dish.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Mob: Vegan BBQ and Soul Food by Toriano Gordon with Korsha Wilson copyright © 2024. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Ed Anderson. Illustrations copyright © 2024 by Photo Doctor Graphics. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

