A protein packed sandwich filling, from VIVOLIFE perfect for a post-workout snack, to help you Perform Like An Animal.
Ingredients
- 1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup sweetcorn
- 1 -2 tbsp vegan mayo
- 1 tbsp caper (brine of)
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 squeeze lemon
Instructions
In a blender, quickly blitz the chickpeas.
Transfer the chickpeas into a bowl and gently mash any chunkier bits with a fork to get a smoother 'tuna' texture.
Add in the sweet corn, mayo, soy sauce, brine, a squeeze of lemon and incorporate.
Serve and enjoy as desired.