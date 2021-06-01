Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

A protein packed sandwich filling, from VIVOLIFE perfect for a post-workout snack, to help you Perform Like An Animal.
Duration5 mins
Prep Time5 mins
Servings2 people

Ingredients

  • 1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup sweetcorn
  • 1 -2 tbsp vegan mayo
  • 1 tbsp caper (brine of)
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 squeeze lemon

Instructions

  • In a blender, quickly blitz the chickpeas.
  • Transfer the chickpeas into a bowl and gently mash any chunkier bits with a fork to get a smoother 'tuna' texture.
  • Add in the sweet corn, mayo, soy sauce, brine, a squeeze of lemon and incorporate.
  • Serve and enjoy as desired.
