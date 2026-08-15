These crispy and melty mozzarella sticks are vegan party food with a golden breadcrumb coating and a soft center. The mozzarella gets sliced into sticks, dipped in a flour batter, coated in seasoned breadcrumbs, then dipped and coated again. Freezing helps the sticks hold their shape before they go into the oil.

This recipe is from The Six Vegan Sisters Everyday Cookbook by Six Vegan Sisters. The breadcrumb coating uses oregano, thyme, rosemary, sage, basil, garlic powder, and salt, so the outside has plenty of flavor. The sticks fry in hot canola oil until crisp and lightly browned.

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Serve these mozzarella sticks right away while the coating stays crunchy and the cheese stays melted. They fit well at gatherings, sports nights, BBQs, or casual nights with friends. Add vegan marinara or ranch for dipping, and make enough for sharing. The recipe makes 12 to 15 sticks, so it works well as a snack or appetizer.

Reprinted with permission from The Six Vegan Sisters Everyday Cookbook by Molly Davis, Emily Letchford and Carrie, Mary-Kate, Hannah and Shannon Lynch. Page Street Publishing Co., 2021. Photo credit: Hayden Steinbaugh.

Making the crispy and melty mozzarella sticks

These vegan mozzarella sticks use vegan mozzarella, flour batter, seasoned breadcrumbs, and hot oil for a crisp restaurant-style snack. They make 12 to 15 sticks and suit gatherings, sports nights, BBQs, and sharing with friends. No ratings yet Cook Time 12 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 12 sticks Ingredients MOZZARELLA 6 oz (170 g) vegan Mozzarella BATTER ½ cup (62 g) all-purpose flour

⅔ cup (160 ml) water BREAD CRUMB COATING 1 cup (108 g) vegan standard breadcrumbs

½ tsp dried oregano

⅛ tsp ground thyme

⅛ tsp ground rosemary

¼ tsp ground sage

½ tsp dried basil

1 tsp garlic powder

1½ tsp (9 g) salt FOR FRYING Canola oil Instructions Prepare the mozzarella: Slice the mozzarella into 12 to 15 sticks, each about 2 inches (5 cm) long and ½ inch (1.3 cm) thick.

Coat the mozzarella sticks: In a medium-sized bowl, mix together the flour and water to create the batter. In a separate medium-sized bowl, mix together the bread crumb coating ingredients. Use a fork or tongs to dip a piece of mozzarella into the batter, then coat with the bread crumb mixture. Repeat, creating a double dip on the mozzarella stick. Place on a large, wax paper–lined plate and repeat with all the remaining sticks. Place in the freezer for about an hour.

Fry the mozzarella sticks: When ready to fry, pour 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 cm) of canola oil into a deep saucepan or pot, or use a deep fryer according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and bring the oil to 350°F (180°C). Working in batches, if necessary, place the frozen mozzarella sticks into the hot oil and fry for about 4 minutes, until lightly browned and crispy, flipping halfway through. Remove from the oil and place on a large, paper towel–lined plate to absorb any excess oil. Serve immediately. SisterTips: You can use an air fryer! Once the mozzarella sticks are frozen, spread them in the air fryer, ensuring they aren’t touching. Spray with nonstick cooking spray. Air fry at 370 to 380°F (188 to 193°C) for 10 to 14 minutes, or until crispy(timing can vary based on your air fryer).

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