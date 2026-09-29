This baked spinach and artichoke dip is a twist on the popular party appetizer. It has the creamy base people expect from spinach artichoke dip, plus chopped artichokes, spinach, caramelized onion, and garlic. Baking it caramelizes the dip and adds tasty and crisp edges.

This recipe comes from Vegan Comfort Cooking by Melanie McDonald. Silken tofu blends with vegan cream cheese, nondairy milk, nutritional yeast, vinegar, and starch to make the dip smooth and thick. The tofu also adds plant protein, so this dip has more to it than a standard snack bowl. Artichokes in brine add tang, which keeps the creamy base zingy and flavorful.

Read more: Whipped Tofu And Rosemary Walnut Dip

Serve this dip warm from the oven or at room temperature. Chips, crackers, baguette slices, toast, vegetable sticks, radishes, or garlic bread all work for scooping. You can prep it a day ahead, then bake it before serving. Add vegan mozzarella or cheesy Brazil nut “Parm” on top for a more golden finish

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Comfort Cooking by Melanie McDonald. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Melanie McDonald.

Making baked spinach and artichoke dip

This vegan spinach and artichoke dip bakes until creamy, golden, and bubbling at the edges. It brings tofu-based protein, briny artichokes, spinach, garlic, and vegan cream cheese to a classic party appetizer. No ratings yet Servings 8 Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil or water

1 medium onion finely chopped

4 cloves garlic finely chopped

12 oz silken tofu

½ cup unsweetened nondairy milk I think soy milk gives the best flavor

3 tbsp tapioca starch arrowroot powder or cornstarch (tapioca starch gives best results)

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup nutritional yeast

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

8 oz vegan cream cheese

2 packed cups spinach leaves well rinsed

1 can artichoke hearts in brine

½ to 1 cup Cheesy Brazil Nut “Parm” or vegan mozzarella cheese shreds optional Cheesy Brazil Nut “Parm” 1 cup raw Brazil nuts, or almonds

¾ cup raw cashew nuts

½ cup nutritional yeast

1 tsp salt

½ tsp garlic powder

3 long strips lemon zest Instructions In a small skillet, heat the olive oil or water over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté for 10 to 15 minutes, or until caramelized and golden. If you use water, you will need to add a little more gradually throughout, to prevent the onion from sticking. Add the chopped garlic in the last 2 minutes of cooking; then remove the pan from the heat and set aside. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

In a blender, combine the silken tofu, nondairy milk, tapioca starch, salt, pepper, nutritional yeast, vinegar and vegan cream cheese and blend until smooth.

Shred the spinach leaves. Drain the artichokes and chop roughly into small, chunky pieces. Combine the spinach and artichoke in a large bowl, add the onion mixture and pour the tofu mixture over them. Stir really well and pour into a baking dish or ovenproof skillet. Top with a sprinkle of the Parm (if using) and bake for 30 minutes, or until starting to turn golden on top and bubbly around the edges.

Leftovers can be reheated gently in the oven or microwave, or can be enjoyed cold. Cheesy Brazil Nut “Parm” In a food processor, combine all the ingredients and pulse—it’s important to pulse and not run on full power, as otherwise you could end up with nut butter!— until the mixture looks like coarse bread crumbs. Then spoon into an airtight container and store in the fridge. It will keep for a couple of months.

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