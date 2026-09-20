This potato chickpea salad from Natlicious Food is a simple, high-protein lunch with baby potatoes, chickpeas, capers, spring onion, and a hummus dressing. The potatoes make it filling, and the chickpeas add plant protein. Capers and spring onion give the salad a sharp, savory flavor.

The dressing uses hummus, lime juice, caper juice, olive oil, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper. Whisk it in a large bowl while the potatoes cook, then add the warm potatoes, chickpeas, capers, and spring onion. The hummus dressing coats everything well and gives the salad a creamy texture.

Read more: Herby Runner Bean And Potato Salad

Serve this potato chickpea salad for lunch when you want something easy and filling. It serves three and works well at home, packed in a container, or as part of a bigger salad plate. Crispy fried onions add crunch, and fresh dill or coriander adds a fresh finish.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Whip up this simple potato chickpea salad

This vegan potato chickpea salad uses baby potatoes, chickpeas, capers, spring onion, hummus, lime, garlic, and oregano. It serves three and makes a simple gluten-free lunch with plant protein. No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients 500 g baby potatoes

240 g cooked chickpeas from a can drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon capers

1 spring onion chopped

Salt and pepper

A pinch of oregano Dressing: 2 heapped tablespoons hummus

½ lime juice

1 tablespoon caper juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

A pinch of oregano

1 garlic clove grated Serve with: Crispy fried onions

Fresh dill or coriander Instructions Wash the potatoes and place them in a pot, cover with water, add a teaspoon of salt.

Boil them for 25-30 minutes or until a fork can be easily inserted.

In the meantime, prepare the dressing. Add all the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk them.

Once the potatoes are cooked, let them cool down a bit, before you cut them into bite size pieces.

Add them into the bowl, along with the chickpeas, capers, spring onions and mix well to combine.

Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed.

Finish with crispy fried onions and fresh herbs.

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