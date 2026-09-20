This potato chickpea salad from Natlicious Food is a simple, high-protein lunch with baby potatoes, chickpeas, capers, spring onion, and a hummus dressing. The potatoes make it filling, and the chickpeas add plant protein. Capers and spring onion give the salad a sharp, savory flavor.
The dressing uses hummus, lime juice, caper juice, olive oil, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper. Whisk it in a large bowl while the potatoes cook, then add the warm potatoes, chickpeas, capers, and spring onion. The hummus dressing coats everything well and gives the salad a creamy texture.
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Serve this potato chickpea salad for lunch when you want something easy and filling. It serves three and works well at home, packed in a container, or as part of a bigger salad plate. Crispy fried onions add crunch, and fresh dill or coriander adds a fresh finish.
This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.
Whip up this simple potato chickpea salad
Ingredients
- 500 g baby potatoes
- 240 g cooked chickpeas from a can drained and rinsed
- 1 tablespoon capers
- 1 spring onion chopped
- Salt and pepper
- A pinch of oregano
Dressing:
- 2 heapped tablespoons hummus
- ½ lime juice
- 1 tablespoon caper juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- A pinch of oregano
- 1 garlic clove grated
Serve with:
- Crispy fried onions
- Fresh dill or coriander
Instructions
- Wash the potatoes and place them in a pot, cover with water, add a teaspoon of salt.
- Boil them for 25-30 minutes or until a fork can be easily inserted.
- In the meantime, prepare the dressing. Add all the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk them.
- Once the potatoes are cooked, let them cool down a bit, before you cut them into bite size pieces.
- Add them into the bowl, along with the chickpeas, capers, spring onions and mix well to combine.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed.
- Finish with crispy fried onions and fresh herbs.
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