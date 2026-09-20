Lunch Vegan Recipes

Potato Chickpea Salad

Chickpeas and a hummus dressing add protein and fiber to this potato salad

By

2 Minutes Read

potato chickpea salad with a hummus dressing Eat as is for lunch or with extra veg for a more filling meal - Media Credit:
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This potato chickpea salad from Natlicious Food is a simple, high-protein lunch with baby potatoes, chickpeas, capers, spring onion, and a hummus dressing. The potatoes make it filling, and the chickpeas add plant protein. Capers and spring onion give the salad a sharp, savory flavor.

The dressing uses hummus, lime juice, caper juice, olive oil, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper. Whisk it in a large bowl while the potatoes cook, then add the warm potatoes, chickpeas, capers, and spring onion. The hummus dressing coats everything well and gives the salad a creamy texture.

Read more: Herby Runner Bean And Potato Salad

Serve this potato chickpea salad for lunch when you want something easy and filling. It serves three and works well at home, packed in a container, or as part of a bigger salad plate. Crispy fried onions add crunch, and fresh dill or coriander adds a fresh finish.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Whip up this simple potato chickpea salad

This vegan potato chickpea salad uses baby potatoes, chickpeas, capers, spring onion, hummus, lime, garlic, and oregano. It serves three and makes a simple gluten-free lunch with plant protein.
potato chickpea salad with a hummus dressing
No ratings yet
Servings3

Ingredients

  • 500 g baby potatoes
  • 240 g cooked chickpeas from a can drained and rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • 1 spring onion chopped
  • Salt and pepper
  • A pinch of oregano
Dressing:
  • 2 heapped tablespoons hummus
  • ½ lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon caper juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • A pinch of oregano
  • 1 garlic clove grated
Serve with:
  • Crispy fried onions
  • Fresh dill or coriander

Instructions

  • Wash the potatoes and place them in a pot, cover with water, add a teaspoon of salt.
  • Boil them for 25-30 minutes or until a fork can be easily inserted.
  • In the meantime, prepare the dressing. Add all the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk them.
  • Once the potatoes are cooked, let them cool down a bit, before you cut them into bite size pieces.
  • Add them into the bowl, along with the chickpeas, capers, spring onions and mix well to combine.
  • Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed.
  • Finish with crispy fried onions and fresh herbs.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com

Tagged

chickpeas

high protein

potato

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

Natali is a true food enthusiast and has a deep passion for all things food, especially cooking! That's why she started her blog, Natlicious Food. In August 2017, she made a major change into her diet and switched to plant-based, after years of consuming meat and dairy products. This was a big challenge as she was used to having meat in her meals, and it felt like something was missing without it. However, she was determined to cook delicious and tasty plant-based dishes that could compete with her previous meat-based meals.

More by Natali Eleftheriou

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active