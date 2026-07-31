This herby runner bean and potato salad gives the usual potato salad a fresher, greener twist. Instead of a creamy mayo dressing, it uses a bright coriander vinaigrette with lemon, apple cider vinegar, garlic, mustard, maple syrup, and oregano. Runner beans add color and a light crunch, while capers and crispy onions bring salty, sharp, and crisp bites.

The recipe comes from Natlicious Food and keeps the ingredients simple. Blanching the runner beans helps them stay bright green, and the potatoes make the salad filling enough for lunch. You can swap the coriander for basil, dill, or parsley if you prefer another herb.

Read more: Oyster Mushroom And Preserved Lemon Pasta

Serve this salad during summer when runner beans and fresh herbs are easy to find. It makes a lively side for vegan burgers, grilled tofu, plant-based sausages, or other barbecue dishes. You can also pack it for a picnic or eat the full serving as a midday meal. The sharp dressing keeps the potatoes tasting fresh rather than rich.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Try this herby runner bean and potato salad

Potatoes and runner beans meet a zesty coriander dressing with capers and crispy onions. This vegan, gluten-free salad suits summer lunches, picnics, and barbecue spreads. No ratings yet Servings 1 Ingredients 200 g runner beans

200 g potatoes Dressing: Some fresh coriander

30 g olive oil

½ lemon the juice

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 garlic clove

1 teaspoon English mustard

A splash of maple syrup

Salt and pepper

A pinch of oregano Serve with: 1-2 tablespoons of capers

Fresh coriander leaves

Crispy fried onions Instructions Peel the potatoes and cut them into large pieces.

Place them in a pot, cover them with water and add a generous pinch of salt.

Boil them until a fork can be inserted easily , then remove and set aside (this might take from 20-30 minutes depending on the size of your potatoes).

While waiting the potatoes to cook, remove the ends from your runner beans and cut them in half.

Use the same pot and water to blanch the runner beans. Place them in the boiling water (add more water to cover them if needed) and boil for 2-3 minutes.

Then remove and place them in a bowl with ice water to cool down and keep their green color.

To prepare the dressing, add all the ingredients in a blender with an ice (this will help to maintain the bright green color of the herbs) and blend until smooth.

In a large bowl, add the boiled potatoes, blanched beans, dressing and capers and mix to combine.

Finish with some fresh herbs and crispy fried onions. *You can substitute coriander with fresh basil, dill or parsley.

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