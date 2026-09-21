This mandarin vinaigrette from Natlicious Food is a vegan, nut-free, and gluten-free dressing made with fresh mandarin juice, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, English mustard, maple syrup, garlic, oregano, garlic granules, salt, and pepper. It gives salads a citrus flavor with enough sharpness from the vinegar and mustard.

The recipe is very simple. Juice the mandarins, add everything to a jar, and mix until combined. Maple syrup balances the vinegar, while grated garlic and oregano add savory flavor. The olive oil gives the dressing enough body to coat greens, grains, and chopped vegetables.

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Use this mandarin vinaigrette when you want a quick homemade dressing for salads. It makes 240ml, so you can use it for more than one dish or keep it ready for the week. It goes well with broccoli, kale, cabbage, and other sturdy vegetables that can handle a bold citrus dressing.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Whip up this mandarin vinaigrette

This vegan mandarin vinaigrette uses fresh mandarin juice, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, mustard, maple syrup, garlic, and oregano. It makes gives salads a quick citrus dressing with sweet, sharp, and savory flavors. No ratings yet Servings 240 ml Ingredients 80 ml mandarin juice approximately 6 mandarins

80 ml olive oil

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon English mustard hot

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 clove of garlic grated

Salt and pepper

A pinch of oregano and garlic granules Instructions Juice the mandarins.

Add all the ingredients in a jar, and mix to combine.

Serve it with the broccoli and kale salad.

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