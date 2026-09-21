Snacks Vegan Recipes

Mandarin Vinaigrette

This mandarin vinaigrette works well on hearty salads

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mandarin vinaigrette with olive oil, mandarin juice, apple cider vinegar, English mustard, maple syrup, garlic, and more This vinaigrette is garlicky, citrusy, and a little spicy - Media Credit:
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This mandarin vinaigrette from Natlicious Food is a vegan, nut-free, and gluten-free dressing made with fresh mandarin juice, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, English mustard, maple syrup, garlic, oregano, garlic granules, salt, and pepper. It gives salads a citrus flavor with enough sharpness from the vinegar and mustard.

The recipe is very simple. Juice the mandarins, add everything to a jar, and mix until combined. Maple syrup balances the vinegar, while grated garlic and oregano add savory flavor. The olive oil gives the dressing enough body to coat greens, grains, and chopped vegetables.

Read more: Wild Garlic Edamame Pesto

Use this mandarin vinaigrette when you want a quick homemade dressing for salads. It makes 240ml, so you can use it for more than one dish or keep it ready for the week. It goes well with broccoli, kale, cabbage, and other sturdy vegetables that can handle a bold citrus dressing.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Whip up this mandarin vinaigrette

This vegan mandarin vinaigrette uses fresh mandarin juice, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, mustard, maple syrup, garlic, and oregano. It makes gives salads a quick citrus dressing with sweet, sharp, and savory flavors.
mandarin vinaigrette with olive oil, mandarin juice, apple cider vinegar, English mustard, maple syrup, garlic, and more
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Servings240 ml

Ingredients

  • 80 ml mandarin juice approximately 6 mandarins
  • 80 ml olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon English mustard hot
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 clove of garlic grated
  • Salt and pepper
  • A pinch of oregano and garlic granules

Instructions

  • Juice the mandarins.
  • Add all the ingredients in a jar, and mix to combine.
  • Serve it with the broccoli and kale salad.

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gluten free

recipes

vegan recipes

vinaigrette

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The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

Natali is a true food enthusiast and has a deep passion for all things food, especially cooking! That's why she started her blog, Natlicious Food. In August 2017, she made a major change into her diet and switched to plant-based, after years of consuming meat and dairy products. This was a big challenge as she was used to having meat in her meals, and it felt like something was missing without it. However, she was determined to cook delicious and tasty plant-based dishes that could compete with her previous meat-based meals.

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