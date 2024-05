Summer is finally on the horizon, meaning many of us are swapping out hot dinners for fresh salads. If you’re after a tasty vegan salad that’s perfect for hot weather, try this vegan watermelon, feta, and avocado salad.

Read more: 15 Vegan Salad Recipes

This recipe comes from Elaine Gordon (owner of Eating by Elaine), and it features a number of nutritious ingredients alongside a tasty dressing.

Watermelon is a hydrating fruit, comprising about 92% water, making it an excellent choice for staying cool and refreshed. It’s rich in vitamins A, B6, and C, and provides a modest amount of potassium, contributing to heart health and muscle function. Its sweet, juicy flavor and crisp texture make it a popular ingredient in salads, where it pairs well with the saltiness of vegan feta and creaminess of avocado.

Read more: 6 Vegan Pasta Salad Recipes

Vegan watermelon, feta, and avocado salad recipe

This vegan watermelon avocado mint feta salad recipe is a favorite for lunch or a summertime evening! The homemade dressing is light yet flavorful and pairs perfectly with the sweet watermelon, creamy avocado, sweet fresh herby mint and salty creamy feta cheese. I also added a bit of thinly sliced red onion for a crisp kick. Together this salad is so refreshing, satisfying and full of summer's best flavors. No ratings yet Ingredients 4 cups diced watermelon (cut into ½" cubes)*

½ avocado, diced*

⅓ cup packed fresh mint, minced (plus more for garnish)

⅓ cup cup vegan feta cheese, diced or crumbled (such as Violife brand) Dressing 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp fresh lime juice (~1 lime)

1 tsp pure maple syrup

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ tsp fine salt Instructions Place watermelon, avocado, red onion, mint and vegan feta cheese into a large mixing bowl. Set aside.

In a one-cup measuring cup whisk together the dressing ingredients. Drizzle overtop the watermelon salad and gently toss to evenly coat.

Divide between two large salad plates and serve immediately. Best served cold. Make sure your watermelon is ripe, sweet and has a nice crisp (not mushy) texture before serving. Chill the watermelon whole in advance for best results.

Chill the avocado in advance for best results.

I prefer avocados in this recipe that are just ripe and not too soft so that they hold up well in the salad when tossed.

You can add a sprinkle of hemp seeds or 1-2 tablespoons of toasted pine nuts for added protein.

This recipe was republished with permission from Eating by Elaine. You can view the original recipe here. You can follow Elaine on Instagram here.

Read more: 8 Easy Vegan Egg Recipes, From Yolks To Omelet