This vegan vegetable frittata is a gluten-free lunch made with potato, onion, red pepper, zucchini, garlic, herbs, and a tofu “egg” mix. The potatoes give it a firm base, while the vegetables add color and texture. Smoked paprika, chili flakes, oregano, mustard, nutritional yeast, and black salt add savory flavor.

You bake the mixture in a springform tin, then let it cool so the slices hold together. Cherry tomatoes sit on top, and chopped chives add a fresh finish. You can change the vegetables with the season or use what you already have in the fridge. Serve it with avocado salad, crusty bread, focaccia, olives, roasted potatoes, or fresh tomatoes.

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This vegan vegetable frittata is a gluten-free lunch with potato, onion, red pepper, zucchini, garlic, herbs, and a tofu “egg” mix. The potatoes give it a firm base, while the vegetables add color and texture. Smoked paprika, chili flakes, oregano, mustard, nutritional yeast, and black salt add savory flavor.

You bake the mixture in a springform tin, then let it cool so the slices hold together. Cherry tomatoes sit on top, and chopped chives add a fresh finish. You can change the vegetables with the season or use what you already have in the fridge. Serve it with avocado salad, crusty bread, focaccia, olives, roasted potatoes, or fresh tomatoes.

The recipe comes from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club and serves six, so it suits picnics, garden parties, lunches, and casual gatherings. Pack it once cooled, or slice it at the table with salad and bread. It also freezes well, which makes it useful for planning ahead.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

Prep your vegan vegetable frittata

This vegan frittata uses potatoes, mixed vegetables, tofu, nutritional yeast, black salt, and cherry tomatoes. It serves six and makes a gluten-free lunch for picnics, gatherings, or make-ahead meals. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients Vegetable mix 2 medium potatoes peeled and diced into 2cm cubes

1 white onion diced

1 red pepper diced

1 courgette diced

2 cloves garlic crushed

½ tsp smoked paprika ideally sweet

¼ tsp chilli flakes

2 tsp dried oregano

Salt and pepper Tofu ‘egg’ mix 280 g/10 oz extra firm tofu eg Tofoo, Cauldron, Dragonfly

200 ml/6.8 fl oz unsweetened plant milk we like soya

4 tbsp odourless/culinary coconut oil melted (you can use regular coconut oil but we think odourless is much nicer to avoid the ‘coconutty’ taste)

3 tbsp white rice flour

1 tbsp potato starch

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp Dijon or English mustard

1 tsp syrup eg maple or agave

⅛ tsp turmeric

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black salt Kala Namak Assembly/decoration Handful of cherry tomatoes halved

Fresh chives finely chopped Instructions Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Grease a 24cm (approx.) springform cake tin and set aside. Vegetable mix Parboil the diced potatoes for 5 minutes then drain.

Using a large frying pan or wok, pour in a good glug of oil then add the potatoes. Fry for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add the onion and fry for a further 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add the the red pepper, courgette, garlic, smoked paprika, chilli flakes, dried oregano and a sprinkling of salt and pepper and heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Check that the potatoes are cooked through but not mushy before removing the pan from the heat. Tofu ‘egg’ mix Place all of the ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until smooth.

Assembly/decoration

Remove the vegetable mix from the heat, pour the tofu ‘egg’ mix over the top and thoroughly combine.

Pour the mixture into the greased springform cake tin making sure it is evenly distributed and pressed down firmly into the pan.

Push the cherry tomatoes (seed side up) into the top of the mix and evenly distributed.

Place into the oven for 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, remove from the oven, drizzle with a neutral oil (eg rapeseed) and then cover the top with greaseproof paper.

Return to the oven for a further 15 minutes or until lightly golden.

Leave to cool for 15 minutes before serving. The frittata will firm up as it cools.

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