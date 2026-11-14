This Thai coconut and lentil soup by Viva! Vegan Recipe Club is a creamy, fragrant meal that works especially well on cold days. Red lentils give the soup plenty of plant-based protein, while coconut milk creates a rich, smooth texture. Thai red curry paste, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves bring a mix of aromatic spices and fresh citrus notes.

The soup starts with onion, red pepper, garlic, and spices cooked together in a large saucepan. Red lentils then simmer in coconut milk and vegetable stock with the curry paste and Thai aromatics. Once the lentils soften, blend everything until smooth and finish with fresh lime juice. The result is a thick, creamy soup with plenty of flavor and a gentle kick of heat.

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Serve this soup for lunch or dinner with some crusty bread for dipping. You can also pour it into a thermos for a warm lunch at work. Add fresh cilantro, sliced spring onions, or crispy onions on top for extra texture. It’s a useful recipe to keep on hand when colder weather calls for a hearty, warming meal.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

Whip up this Thai coconut and lentil soup

This creamy Thai coconut and lentil soup combines red lentils, coconut milk, and Thai red curry paste with lemongrass and lime. It's a high-protein vegan lunch or dinner that's especially welcome on cold days. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 35 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 onion finely diced

1 red pepper deseeded and chopped into bite-sized pieces

3 cloves garlic finely crushed

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp chilli powder

2 tbsp vegan Thai red curry paste

300 g/1½ cups red lentils

1 x 400ml/14 fl oz tin coconut milk

800 ml/3⅓ cups vegan stock

3 tbsp soy sauce use tamari if gluten-free

1 stick of lemongrass bashed with a rolling pin

3 kaffir lime leaves

2 tsp soft brown sugar

Juice of 1 lime Instructions In a large saucepan, fry the onion and red pepper until the onion is soft.

Add the garlic and coriander seeds and fry for a further 2 minutes.

Stir through the turmeric and chilli powder and heat for 1 minute.

Add the Thai red curry paste and lentils and stir thoroughly.

Add the coconut milk, stock, soy sauce, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and sugar. Bring to the boil and then simmer for 20 minutes. You might need to add a bit more stock if it gets too thick.

Remove the stick of lemon grass and kaffir lime leaves before transferring the soup to a blender and then blending until smooth.

Return to the pan, add the lime juice and continue to simmer for 2 minutes. Taste the soup and add more sugar, lime juice and/or soy sauce if needed.

Add any of the optional toppings and serve with crusty bread.

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