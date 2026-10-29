Muffin Tin Meatloaf With Ketchup Gastrique And Mashed Potatoes

This muffin tin meatloaf is a vegan take on classic American comfort food. The individual loaves have a savory bean and walnut base, with herbs and spices adding plenty of flavor. A tangy ketchup topping gives each portion a sweet-and-sour finish, while mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach complete the meal.

Isa Chandra Moskowitz shares this recipe in The 29-Minute Vegan. Instead of shaping one large meatloaf, you press the mixture into a muffin tin to make individual portions. The topping is a ketchup gastrique, a simple sweet-and-sour sauce made here by combining ketchup with balsamic vinegar. It adds a tangy glaze that complements the savory loaves.

Read more: Ricotta and Spinach Stuffed Shells

This vegan muffin tin meatloaf pairs savory bean and walnut loaves with a tangy ketchup gastrique, creamy mashed potatoes, and garlicky spinach. Inspired by classic American comfort food, it’s a hearty plant-based meal for family dinners and cooler evenings.

Reprinted from The 29- Minute Vegan: Real Food, Real Vibes, Anytime, published by Abrams. Text copyright © 2026 Isa Chandra Moskowitz, Photographs copyright © 2026 Anna Sergeeva, Cover © 2026 Abrams

How to: muffin tin meatloaf

This vegan muffin tin meatloaf pairs savory bean and walnut loaves with a tangy ketchup gastrique, creamy mashed potatoes, and garlicky spinach. Inspired by classic American comfort food, it's a hearty plant-based meal for family dinners and cooler evenings. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the muffin tin meatloaf: Olive oil cooking spray

2 15-ounce/425 g cans pinto or red kidney beans drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons tamari

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon ground flax seeds

1 cup (117 g) chopped walnuts (pea-sized)

½ cup (40 g) dried minced onion

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon celery seeds

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

½ to ⅔ cup (28 to 40 g) panko breadcrumbs For the ketchup gastrique: ⅔ cup (165 ml) ketchup

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar For the sautéed spinach: 3 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 10-ounce/280 g package baby spinach

Big pinch of salt 20 Minute Mashed Potatoes 2 pounds (910 g) very small Yukon Gold or red potatoes

⅓ cup (71 g) vegan butter

1 teaspoon salt plus more as needed

½ teaspoon ground black pepper plus more as needed Instructions Make the muffin tin meatloaf: Preheat the oven to 400°F (205°C) and spray a 12-cup muffin tin generously with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, mash together the beans, oil, tamari, tomato paste, ground flax seeds, and 2 tablespoons water. Add the walnuts, dried onion, garlic powder, celery seeds, thyme, paprika, pepper, and salt, then add ½ cup (28 g) panko to create a firm, moist mixture. If it seems too wet, work in more breadcrumbs a tablespoon at a time. Divide the mixture into the oiled muffin cups, and firmly press the mixture into the cups.

Make the gastrique: Combine the ketchup and vinegar in a small bowl and spread over the tops. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until the loaves are firm and the topping has browned on the edges.

Make the sautéed spinach: Make the spinach as close to serving time as possible, since spinach loves to wilt. Preheat a large skillet over medium heat. Mince the garlic cloves. Sauté them in the oil for about 1 minute. Add the spinach and salt and use tongs to flip it around in the pan so it begins to wilt. Turn the heat off before all the spinach has wilted and continue to toss in the pan until fully wilted.

The muffin tin will be very hot when you remove it from the oven, so use oven mitts or kitchen towels. Use a butter knife or an offset spatula to help loosen and remove the loaves from the edges. Serve two or three veggie loaves with a side of mashed potatoes and spinach!

Make the mashed potatoes: Place the potatoes in a large pot and add enough cold water to cover them. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for about 10 minutes, until fork-tender. Drain the potatoes and return them to the pot. Add the vegan butter, salt, and pepper and mash with a potato masher. Taste for salt and pepper!

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