This superfood apple beet salad combines colorful vegetables, fruit, seeds, and nuts in one bowl. Grated beetroot, carrot, and red cabbage create the base, while apples add sweetness and crunch. Pomegranate seeds bring bursts of flavor throughout the salad, making it a fresh addition to lunch or dinner.

The ingredient list is packed with fiber and plant nutrients. Beetroot and red cabbage provide antioxidants, while apples contribute vitamin C and natural sweetness. Walnuts add healthy fats and texture, and chia seeds increase the fiber content even further. Fresh parsley brightens the salad and helps balance the earthier flavors from the beetroot.

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A simple dressing of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and lemon juice ties everything together. The salad works well as a side dish alongside tofu, tempeh, beans, lentils, or another plant protein. Since most of the ingredients are raw, the finished dish stays crisp and colorful. Serve it straight after mixing so the vegetables and apples keep their texture.

Put your superfood apple beet salad together

This superfood apple beet salad combines apples, beetroot, cabbage, carrots, walnuts, pomegranate seeds, and chia seeds in a nutrient-dense side dish. Pairing it with beans, tofu, or lentils creates a more substantial meal with extra plant protein and fiber. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 4 JAZZ™ Apples grated or finely sliced (we left peel on)

½ red cabbage finely sliced and shredded

2 carrots grated

2 medium beetroot peeled and grated

1 cup pomegranate seeds

1 cup walnuts chopped

Large handful parsley finely chopped

4 tbsp chia seeds For the dressing 6 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Juice half to one lemon to taste (we used one lemon)

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Toss together all ingredients for your salad in a large bowl.

Whisk together the ingredients for the dressing, adding more or less lemon juice to taste. Season.

Drizzle the dressing over the salad just before serving, then toss to combine. Eat immediately.

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