X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Summer Roll Bowl

This summer roll bowl is all about fresh veggies

By

2 Minutes Read

Summer Roll Bowl with tempeh, rice noodles, peppers, cabbage, and carrot Add mango chunks for tangy sweetness - Media Credit: Bettina Knapp
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This vegan summer roll bowl from Bettina Knapp brings summer flavors into one colorful lunch. Rice noodles form the base, while marinated tempeh adds protein and texture. Red cabbage, carrot, cucumber, and bell pepper bring plenty of crunch. Mango and avocado add sweetness and creaminess, creating the balance that makes summer rolls so popular.

Instead of wrapping everything in rice paper, this recipe layers the ingredients in a bowl. That makes it quicker to assemble and easier to customize. Add extra vegetables, more herbs, or another source of protein if you like. Fresh cilantro and mint help give the bowl its bright, fresh flavor.

Read more: 15-Minute Herby Olive Butter Bean And Lentil Salad

The peanut sauce pulls everything together. Peanut butter, orange juice, ginger, rice vinegar, and tamari create a creamy dressing with sweet, savory, and tangy notes. A squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of crushed peanuts finish the dish. It’s the kind of lunch that looks vibrant on the table and tastes just as good as it looks.

This recipe was republished with permission from Bettina Knapp, the owner of Ahimsa Plant Kitchen. You can find her Instagram here and the original recipe here.

How to make an epic summer roll bowl

This vegan summer roll bowl combines rice noodles, marinated tempeh, fresh vegetables, mango, and avocado in one colorful meal. The creamy peanut sauce adds plenty of flavor while fresh herbs and crunchy toppings keep every bite interesting.
Summer Roll Bowl with tempeh, rice noodles, peppers, cabbage, and carrot
No ratings yet
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 3.5 oz (100g) rice noodles
  • 1 carrot peeled and sliced into matchsticks
  • 1 cup shredded red cabbage
  • ½ red bell pepper julienned
  • 1 mango cubed
  • 1 avocado halved & sliced
  • ½ cucumber sliced
  • 7 oz (200g tempeh), cubed, marinated in soy sauce (tamari) & sesame oil
  • ½ cup fresh cilantro
  • ½ cup fresh mint
  • For garnish:
  • 1 lime halved
  • 2 tsp black sesame seeds
  • 2 tbsp peanuts crushed
For the peanut sauce:
  • cup natural peanut butter
  • cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce / tamari
  • 1 inch (2.5 cm) ginger, peeled, roughly chopped

Instructions

  • Prepare the rice noodles according to package instructions. Drain and toss with a touch of sesame oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.
  • Combine cubed tempeh with soy sauce and sesame oil. Let it marinate for at least 15 minutes while you prepare the veggies.
  • Chop the carrot and red pepper, shred the cabbage, cube the mango, slice the avocado and cucumber, and chop the fresh herbs.
  • Roast the tempeh until slightly browned and crispy.
  • Combine all peanut sauce ingredients in a small blender and blend until smooth. Add more orange juice or water if the sauce is too thick.
  • Assemble the Bowl: Divide the cooked noodles between two bowls. Top with the colorful veggies, roasted tempeh, and fresh herbs. Garnish with lime, black sesame seeds, and crushed peanuts. Drizzle generously with the peanut sauce and enjoy!

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com

Tagged

healthy

high protein

recipes

vegan recipes

veggie

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Bettina Knapp

Bettina Knapp is a plant-based chef and recipe creator from Austria, based on the island of Menorca, Spain. Her work is inspired by the philosophy of ahimsa—living with kindness, mindfulness, and respect for all beings. Through Ahimsa Plant Kitchen, she shares wholesome recipes that celebrate nature’s abundance and a simple, peaceful way of life. Her colorful dishes invites you to eat the rainbow and embrace a vibrant, plant-powered lifestyle.

More by Bettina Knapp

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active