This vegan summer roll bowl from Bettina Knapp brings summer flavors into one colorful lunch. Rice noodles form the base, while marinated tempeh adds protein and texture. Red cabbage, carrot, cucumber, and bell pepper bring plenty of crunch. Mango and avocado add sweetness and creaminess, creating the balance that makes summer rolls so popular.

Instead of wrapping everything in rice paper, this recipe layers the ingredients in a bowl. That makes it quicker to assemble and easier to customize. Add extra vegetables, more herbs, or another source of protein if you like. Fresh cilantro and mint help give the bowl its bright, fresh flavor.

Read more: 15-Minute Herby Olive Butter Bean And Lentil Salad

The peanut sauce pulls everything together. Peanut butter, orange juice, ginger, rice vinegar, and tamari create a creamy dressing with sweet, savory, and tangy notes. A squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of crushed peanuts finish the dish. It’s the kind of lunch that looks vibrant on the table and tastes just as good as it looks.

This recipe was republished with permission from Bettina Knapp, the owner of Ahimsa Plant Kitchen. You can find her Instagram here and the original recipe here.

How to make an epic summer roll bowl

This vegan summer roll bowl combines rice noodles, marinated tempeh, fresh vegetables, mango, and avocado in one colorful meal. The creamy peanut sauce adds plenty of flavor while fresh herbs and crunchy toppings keep every bite interesting. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 3.5 oz (100g) rice noodles

1 carrot peeled and sliced into matchsticks

1 cup shredded red cabbage

½ red bell pepper julienned

1 mango cubed

1 avocado halved & sliced

½ cucumber sliced

7 oz (200g tempeh), cubed, marinated in soy sauce (tamari) & sesame oil

½ cup fresh cilantro

½ cup fresh mint

For garnish:

1 lime halved

2 tsp black sesame seeds

2 tbsp peanuts crushed For the peanut sauce: ⅓ cup natural peanut butter

⅓ cup fresh orange juice

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce / tamari

1 inch (2.5 cm) ginger, peeled, roughly chopped Instructions Prepare the rice noodles according to package instructions. Drain and toss with a touch of sesame oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.

Combine cubed tempeh with soy sauce and sesame oil. Let it marinate for at least 15 minutes while you prepare the veggies.

Chop the carrot and red pepper, shred the cabbage, cube the mango, slice the avocado and cucumber, and chop the fresh herbs.

Roast the tempeh until slightly browned and crispy.

Combine all peanut sauce ingredients in a small blender and blend until smooth. Add more orange juice or water if the sauce is too thick.

Assemble the Bowl: Divide the cooked noodles between two bowls. Top with the colorful veggies, roasted tempeh, and fresh herbs. Garnish with lime, black sesame seeds, and crushed peanuts. Drizzle generously with the peanut sauce and enjoy!

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com