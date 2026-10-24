This next-level mushroom bean burger combines pinto beans and mushrooms in a hearty vegan patty. The mushrooms add savory flavor, while the beans give the burger plant protein and help hold everything together. Quick oats keep the patties firm, and cumin, garlic, and parsley add simple seasoning. Cooking them in a skillet gives the outside a crisp, golden finish.

This recipe comes from The Vegan Bean Cookbook by Andrea Soranidis. Caramelized onions take the burger further with brown sugar and balsamic vinegar. They cook down until soft and sweet, then go on top with lettuce and tomato. The patties also chill before cooking, which helps them keep their shape in the pan.

Read more: Teriyaki Black Bean Burgers

Serve these burgers for lunch, dinner, cookouts, or a casual meal with friends. Add fries, potato wedges, corn, or a simple salad on the side. You can also make the patties ahead and keep them in the fridge or freezer for another meal.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan Bean Cookbook by Andrea Soranidis. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Andrea Soranidis.

Mushroom bean burger method

These vegan mushroom bean burgers use pinto beans, mushrooms, oats, and caramelized onions for a hearty homemade patty. They make an easy lunch or dinner and work well for cookouts, meal prep, or sharing. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil divided

½ yellow onion minced

1 garlic clove grated

1 cup shiitake or cremini mushrooms finely chopped

½ tsp ground cumin

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

1 can pinto beans rinsed and drained

1 tbsp fresh parsley leaves finely chopped

⅔ cup gluten-free quick oats Caramelized Onions 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

3 medium yellow onions finely sliced

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

A pinch of sea salt To Serve 4 lettuce leaves

1 tomato sliced

4 burger buns Instructions Heat 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. Add in the onion, garlic, mushrooms and cumin and stir-fry them for 5 minutes, adding a splash of water if the vegetables begin to brown too much. Season with 1⁄4 teaspoon (or to taste) of sea salt, and add freshly cracked black pepper to taste.

Place the pinto beans in a large bowl and mash them thoroughly with a potato masher. Alternatively, you can blend them in a food processor. Add in the mushroom mixture, then add the parsley and quick oats. Mix everything together and adjust the seasoning. If the mixture is too dry, add a splash of water. If it’s too wet, add an extra tablespoon (6 g) of quick oats.

Use your hands or an ice cream scoop to form four patties. Arrange the patties on a baking tray covered with parchment paper, and put them in the refrigerator to set for 30 minutes.

For the caramelized onions, heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over low heat. Add the onions and allow them to cook for 15 minutes, stirring them often to prevent them from burning. Once they have softened, add in the sugar and balsamic vinegar and let them cook for an additional 10 minutes. Season them with a generous pinch of sea salt, then turn the heat off and set them aside until needed.

Brush a large skillet with the remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of olive oil, and heat it over medium heat. Add the patties and cook them for 4 minutes on each side, until they’re crispy and golden brown.

Remove the patties from the skillet and assemble your burgers. Layer 1 lettuce leaf, 1 slice of tomato, 1 burger and a generous dollop of caramelized onions over the base of each bun, top with the other half of the bun and serve. Store the leftover patties in the fridge for up to 2 days and in the freezer for up to 1 month. Reheat them in the oven for 5 minutes (or 15 minutes if they’re frozen) before serving them.

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