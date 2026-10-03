This miso eggplant from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame is a vegan version of nasu dengaku, a popular Japanese appetizer. The eggplant roasts until soft, then gets brushed with a miso glaze and broiled. That final step caramelizes the top and gives it sweet, salty, lightly charred edges.

The glaze combines white miso, mirin, tamari, oil, and apple cider vinegar. Scoring the eggplant helps the glaze settle into the surface as it cooks. Scallions and toasted sesame seeds finish the dish with a fresh, nutty topping.

Read more: 30-Minute Sticky Vegan Orange Cauliflower

Serve this miso eggplant as an appetizer, or turn it into lunch with steamed rice and a simple cucumber salad. You could also add edamame, tofu, or another vegetable on the side for a fuller meal. It is easy to serve straight from the tray and looks especially good once the glaze has browned and blistered.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman.

Whip up this Japanese dish

This vegan miso eggplant roasts until tender, then broils under a sweet and salty miso glaze. Serve it as an appetizer or pair it with rice, salad, tofu, or edamame for lunch. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 4 Japanese or Chinese eggplants

Salt

Sunflower oil for brushing Miso Glaze 2 tbsp (30 ml) mellow white miso

1 tbsp (15 ml) sunflower oil

1 tbsp (15 ml) mirin

1 tbsp (15 ml) tamari

1 tbsp (15 ml) apple cider vinegar To Serve 2 scallions white and green parts, thinly sliced

2 tsp (4 g) toasted sesame seeds Instructions Line a sheet pan with paper towels. Cut the eggplants in half lengthwise. To score the flesh, use a paring knife to cut diagonal lines about 1 inch (2.5 cm) apart, without cutting through the skin. Turn and cut diagonal lines in the other direction, resulting in a diamond pattern. Generously salt the eggplants and lay them flesh side down. Let the eggplants sit for at least 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 400°F (204°C). Line a half sheet pan with parchment paper.

Pat the eggplants with a clean paper towel to absorb any remaining water. Lightly brush the eggplants all over with sunflower oil and place them cut side down on the sheet pan. Bake for 20 minutes, until the flesh is soft and golden brown.

In the meantime, make the miso glaze. In a small mixing bowl, add the miso, sunflower oil, mirin, tamari and apple cider vinegar. Break up the miso with a small silicone spatula and whisk it together until completely smooth.

Take the eggplants out of the oven and turn the oven to the broiler setting.

Turn the eggplants over and brush the flesh with the miso glaze, coating the entire surface. Broil until the glaze has caramelized and is charred in spots, about 5 to 8 minutes.

Serve topped with scallions and sesame seeds.

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