These Mediterranean power bowls are vegan, gluten-free, and high in plant protein. Each bowl uses roasted chickpeas, cooked quinoa, tomatoes, red bell pepper, cucumber, black olives, and hummus. The mix gives you grains, beans, fresh vegetables, and a creamy topping in one lunch.

Roasted chickpeas add crunch and protein, while quinoa helps make the bowl more filling. Tomatoes, cucumber, and bell pepper keep the meal fresh. Olives add a salty element, and hummus brings everything together. The recipe also includes a simple garlic hummus made with chickpeas, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, and water.

Read more: Creamy Romesco Chickpeas

This recipe comes from Jillian Glenn’s cookbook Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats. It makes a strong lunch for a busy work or study day because it gives you steady fuel. Pack the chickpeas and quinoa in one container so you can heat them, then add the fresh vegetables and hummus before eating. The recipe serves two, and store-bought hummus makes it even quicker.

Reprinted with permission from Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats by Jillian Glenn. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Somer Handley & Jillian Glenn.

Making these Mediterranean power bowls

These Mediterranean power bowls use roasted chickpeas, quinoa, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, olives, and hummus. They make a high-protein vegan lunch that is gluten-free, easy to prep, and useful for busy days. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients Olive oil spray

½ cup (123 g) canned chickpeas drained, rinsed and patted dry

Italian seasoning

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup (93 g) cooked quinoa

½ cup (75 g) sliced grape tomatoes

½ cup (75 g) sliced and seeded red bell pepper

½ cup (62 g) sliced cucumber

¼ cup (45 g) pitted black olives

¼ cup (62 g) homemade or store- bought hummus For the Garlic Hummus 1½ cups (369 g) canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

3 tbsp (45 ml) lemon juice

1 clove garlic

½ tsp cumin

1 to 2 tbsp (15 to 30 ml) water Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil and spray it with olive oil spray. Then, add the chickpeas and spray the tops with olive oil spray. Season the chickpeas to taste with Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Roast in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until they are golden.

If you’re using homemade hummus, make it while the chickpeas roast. Add the 11⁄2 cups (369 g) canned chickpeas to a food processor along with the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and cumin. Process until the mixture is thick and creamy. If the mixture is too thick, add 1 to 2 tablespoons (15 to 30 ml) of water and process it again. You will have leftover hummus, which can be stored in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days.

When the chickpeas are done roasting, divide them equally among two shallow bowls, along with the cooked quinoa, tomatoes, bell pepper, cucumber and olives. Top the bowls with the hummus and serve.

If you’re packing this for lunch, store the chickpeas and quinoa in a separate microwave-safe container, so that you can heat up them up and then top with the fresh veggies and hummus!

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