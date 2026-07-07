These island-style jerk-pulled mushroom wraps from Javant Brenton’s cookbook Make Your Own are gluten-free and vegan with bold seasoning, fruit, and a creamy sauce. Shredded trumpet oyster or oyster mushrooms make the filling. They brown in a skillet, then get coated in jerk sauce for a deep, spicy flavor.

The wrap uses soft almond flatbread, which keeps the recipe gluten-free. Baked plantain adds a sweet, starchy layer, while fresh mango brings brightness. Avocado adds richness and helps balance the heat. A drizzle of jalapeño lime sauce gives the wrap extra spice, acidity, and a smooth finish.

Read more: One-Pan Vegan Taco Skillet

This island-style jerk pulled mushroom wraps recipe is useful when you want a filling meal with strong flavor and fresh toppings. The mushrooms give it a pulled texture without meat, and the plantain makes it more substantial. Serve it soon after assembling so the flatbread stays soft and the fruit tastes fresh.

This recipe is republished with permission from Make Your Own by Javant Benton, published by Balance Publishing.

Prep these jerk pulled mushroom wraps for two

This recipe shows you how to make a gluten-free vegan wrap made with jerk pulled mushrooms, almond flatbread, baked plantain, mango, avocado, and Jalapeño Lime Sauce. The recipe brings heat, sweetness, creaminess, and fresh fruit into one filling meal. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 12 ounces trumpet oyster or oyster mushrooms

½ cup jerk sauce

½ ripe plantain

1 tablespoon coconut aminos

2 soft almond flatbreads make your own or use the cookbook Toppings Fresh mango

Avocado

½ cup jalapeño lime sauce from the cookbook Instructions Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Shred the mushrooms thinly and place in a skillet on medium-high. If they start to stick, add a splash of water until they release their own liquid. Continue to cook until the mushroom liquid has evaporated and the mushrooms begin to brown lightly in some areas, for 5 to 7 minutes.

Add the jerk sauce and mix. Remove from the heat.

Peel and cut the plantain into flat strips. Place the plantain on the parchment-lined baking sheet and brush with coconut aminos.

Bake at 425°F for 12 to 15 minutes

Assemble your wrap by adding the jerk mushrooms to your flatbread. Top with the baked plantain, fresh mango, and avocado. Drizzle with the Jalapeño Lime Sauce

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