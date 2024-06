Summer is now firmly on the horizon, which means we’re now officially in salad season. If you think salads are boring, you just haven’t been making them right. Because salads can be some of the most tasty, diverse, nutritious, and satisfying meals out there. If you want to take your vegan salad to the next level, try making this homemade rainbow crunch topping.

It comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl, and it gives your salad (or other meal of your choice) a satisfying crunchy texture. It’s jam-packed full of vegetables, and features your pick of cabbage, broccoli, green beans, beets, and more. You can use pretty much any crunchy vegetable you like.

As well as salads, this vegan crunch topping works for baked potatoes, sandwiches, soups, stir fries, veggie burgers, and more. It’s hugely versatile, and is sure to become a staple recipe you’ll come back to again and again. Here’s how to make it.

Rainbow crunch topping

Rainbow Crunch Topping took our Facebook group by storm when we posted it a couple of years ago. Why the excitement? This colorful veggie confetti is simple, easy to throw together, raw and full of nutrients, tasty, and beautiful to look at No ratings yet Prep Time 15 mins Ingredients Choose however many of these you like Beets (any variety / peeled or unpeeled)

Broccoli stems (do not use the florets, they are too soft and tend to hold water)

Brussels sprouts (discard loose outer leaves)

Carrots (peeled or unpeeled)

Cabbage (any variety)

Cauliflower (stems or florets)

Celery

Celery root (celeriac) (peeled or unpeeled)

Chayote squash (peeled or unpeeled)

Fennel bulbs (do not use the fronds)

Green beans (any variety is fine, but firmer is better)

Kohlrabi, peeled

Parsnips (peeled or unpeeled)

Rutabaga, peeled

Radishes (any variety / peeled or unpeeled)

Sweet potato (any variety / peeled or unpeeled)

Turnips (peeled or unpeeled)

Any other firm, crunchy veggie that's not leafy nor has a high water-content (like tomatoes or cucumbers) Instructions Wash and dry your veggies very well. It's essential that they're as dry as possible.

Peel (if necessary), trim, and roughly chop all of your veggies into roughly 2-inch pieces.

Fit your food processor with the S-shaped blade and, working in batches, add your veggies to the food processor. Lock the lid in place and pulse until the pieces are small and uniform, resembling chunky confetti. Do not overprocess or veggies will become mushy. After processing, empty veggies into a large bowl.

After all of your vegetables are processed, toss together in the large bowl.

Store in glass jars in your refrigerator and use to top your favorite foods for a yummy, nutritious punch.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

